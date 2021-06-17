On the night of June 19 in Magadan, on a festive meadow near the mouth of the Dukcha River, the regional Even holiday of the New Year “Khebdenek” will take place. Its program includes traditional Even ceremonies and rituals. They will be conducted by the elders-guardians of the culture of the indigenous small-numbered peoples of the North who inhabit the territory of the Kolyma.

At the regional ministry of culture and tourism IA MagadanMedia explained that “Hebdenek” has been carried out on the territory of the Magadan Region for more than 20 years. According to the old Even calendar, the northern New Year begins on the days of the summer solstice. It is believed that at this time the doors to the “upper world” are opened, and the higher powers listen to the wishes of people.

This year, eight camps are planning to take part in the holiday – representatives of public organizations of indigenous small-numbered peoples of the North from Magadan and urban districts. In total, about 200 participants are expected.

As usual, a regional exhibition of arts and crafts “Neltan” will be organized. Kolyma craftsmen will demonstrate their works based on traditional crafts of the northern peoples. These will be amulets, bags, amulets, items of national clothing and everyday life.