Our country can expect even more wasps than are already flying around, but after encountering a wasp nest, consider whether it is necessary to remove it or have it removed. So says biologist Arnold van Vliet of Wageningen University. Wasps significantly reduce the nuisance of other insects, especially flies. Just like mosquitoes and earwigs, for example, they are an attractive prey for wasps.

According to Van Vliet, the expectation that there would be many wasps this year has now come true. There are already 'a lot of them'. He relies on reports of wasp nests from pest control services, who sometimes say they haven't seen it this busy in twenty years, and on observations. One supplier of pesticides even had to say no. There will be many more wasps soon, Van Vliet expects: "The nests are still developing in many places and the peak of the nuisance has yet to come."

Things can go fast: ,,A wasp queen is able to lay around 300 eggs a day when the nest is in maximum development. An egg hatches after about five days. The number of queens raised by a nest varies from 750 in a small nest to as many as 2,000 in a large wasp nest.”

High temperature in winter

Years with many and few wasps alternate. This is partly because in a year with many wasps there is less food for the insects. “As a result, the condition of the new queens is less good and more diseases occur.”

Last year there weren't that many, so it's not surprising that there are now a lot. Another cause is the temperature. An English study found that the higher the temperature in winter and spring, the higher the number of common wasps will be, says Van Vliet. "And the last winter temperature with 5.7 degrees is in sixth place of warmest winters since 1901. Spring came in seventeenth with 10.2 degrees."

Chase away with scents

You can scare wasps away with pungent smells (cloves, lavender), because they don’t like that. What you should not do, says Van Vliet, is hang a wasp trap near your door or on your terrace. ,,Experimental research shows that wasps fly faster at objects if they see more wasps around such an object. Even fake wasps have the same effect.”

