Concluding an agricultural agreement is an illusion as long as the government continues to pile up new goals and deadlines for nature, soil, water, environment and climate. This is what Sjaak van der Tak, chairman of LTO Netherlands, says. “The cabinet is completely screwed up. I call on the coalition parties: dare to free us from this position.”

The farmer leader does not fiddle with the hard nitrogen and climate targets, nor with the strict rules for water quality that will arise from the Water Framework Directive from 2027. But accepting even more requirements, such as the new Brussels nature restoration regulation and extra wishes for a European soil strategy, make an agreement virtually impossible, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Organization.

Any way out

It is not the fault of the people at the negotiating table, says Van der Tak. “The will of the various parties is there, but Minister Piet Adema (Agriculture) has his hands tied.” “And extra time.”

An agricultural agreement is of great importance to the Netherlands. Permanent farmers need the prospect of a profitable future. In addition, provinces are looking forward to the agreement as the basis for their provincial nitrogen plans. Last month, farmers’ leaders, Minister Adema and Prime Minister Rutte negotiated all night long, without results.

After negotiating the agricultural agreement overnight, Prime Minister Mark Rutte will speak to the press at Villa Ockenburgh in The Hague on 19 May. © ANP



Van der Tak: ,,The stacking of goals completely fixes us. Not only agriculture, but also industry and even nature. Because we haven't made any progress in the past two years. That doesn't help nature development either. All challenges in the field of nitrogen and water, let alone the new European ambitions, will take at least ten years. Why then frantically stick to a deadline of 2030? Choosing 2035 would be liberating."

Pause button

Minister Adema of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality bounces back and, when asked, states that the country’s largest farmers’ organization must also move. “You can always point the finger at the government, but you also have to take steps yourself. The alternative of no deal is always worse.”

Nevertheless, the Netherlands is not alone in this situation, says Van der Tak. “Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo and French President Macron have also asked Brussels to press the pause button regarding new nature plans. Our cabinet can say: the table is full enough first.”



Farmers are prepared to stimulate biodiversity in zones around Natura 2000 areas. Money is needed for this, but there has not yet been any commitment from the cabinet Sjaak van der Tak, Chairman LTO Netherlands

After six months of negotiations, there is still no prospect of an agricultural agreement. For example, there is still no certainty about the financing of ecosystem services that farmers and market gardeners will have to perform. It concerns activities that help improve the restoration of nature and biodiversity on farmland. LTO chairman Sjaak van der Tak considers this indicative of the, in his view, limited room for maneuver of Minister Adema at the negotiating table.

“Farmers are prepared to stimulate biodiversity in zones around Natura 2000 areas,” says Van der Tak. “Money is needed for that. Not just for three years, but for the next eighteen years. It concerns about 600 and 800 million euros per year. But there has not yet been any commitment from the government for long-term financing.”

Security

Those hundreds of millions of euros can be paid in part from European agricultural subsidies. Since the 1990s, the Common Agricultural Policy has already made a turn from stimulating production to promoting rural policy and nature management. The nitrogen fund of 24 billion euros is another option. LTO wants certainty that there will be a budget in the long term.

How many cows will a farmer be allowed to keep per hectare? The government is committed to a hard border. © Wouter de Wilde | WDW Photos



Another point of discussion between farmers and the government is a maximum number of cows – and other livestock – per hectare. The cabinet wants such a standard for large livestock units as an extra button to control the size of the livestock. The government reportedly wants to reduce in steps to 1.7 cows per hectare. Anyone who has more animals in the future would be obliged to process all manure. Such a limit is ‘totally unacceptable under any circumstances’ for LTO.

“A flat standard does not work for the whole of the Netherlands,” says Van der Tak. “There are farmers who have many more animals, and yet meet all nitrogen and environmental standards.” ,,Minister Adema is given a set of cards with which he cannot possibly win. That is also not collegial of his coalition partners.”

‘Not a wish, but a given’

Nevertheless, resistance to the establishment of a LU standard is pointless, according to the minister of agriculture. ,,That standard will come, that is not a wish, but a given”, he says in a reaction. The minister is open to thinking together about how negative effects can be mitigated. A maximum cow standard per hectare threatens to affect farmers in the south and east in particular.



We also want to meet the climate goals and propose to emit only 12 megatons of CO2 in 2050 as agriculture Sjaak van der Tak, Chairman LTO Netherlands

LTO only wants to give the green light for an agricultural agreement if the promised future prospects are offered to permanent farmers. An important signal in this is what comes out of the calculations made by the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency on the basis of a number of proposals. Van der Tak: "The question is not only whether nature and environmental goals will be achieved, but also whether farmers and market gardeners will retain earning capacity."

Van der Tak denies that farmers are backing down to meet existing environmental standards. “We support the government’s policy to reduce nitrogen emissions by 41 percent. We also want to meet the climate targets and propose to emit only 12 megatons of CO2 in 2050. We even embrace the strict requirements of the Water Framework Directive.”

Sjaak van der Tak, one of the three farmers’ leaders negotiating the agricultural agreement. In addition to LTO, these are also youth organization Najk and the club of organic growers Biohuis. © ANP / ANP



But more time is needed for that. And new requirements sharpen the task at the negotiating table. For example, Brussels wants even more nature to be protected via a new Nature Restoration Ordinance, also outside the Natura 2000 areas. In addition, a European soil strategy by 2030 entails additional requirements. ,,The stacking of targets draws all the oxygen out of the air”, warns Van der Tak.

