Even more political control and a finger tax director: the reform of the TVG law reaches its last station

On the paper, the Reform Law of the Radio E Televisión de Galicia (CRTVG), which the PP will approve alone in the plenary on Tuesday, seeks to adapt the Galician public media to some times marked by the networks, the streaming and the irruption of artificial intelligence. However, after that legislative framework there is another much more prosaic objective: impose a general director who, so far, needed a qualified majority. And already put to change the rules of the game, the new text consolidates the model denounced for almost seven years for Defend Galega And the obligation to have professional control bodies that the Corporation, indicated as an example of informative manipulation, did not find the opportunity to create in almost three lustrities, erase from a stroke.

2024, the year in which the TVG sank its audience

The process of elaboration of the Law of Services of the Public Media Audiovisual Communication of Galicia began last May, but its roots must be sought much further back, in 2009, when an Alberto Núñez Feijóo freshly landed in the Xunta appointed the man who still remains today the head of the CRTVG. By then, Alfonso Sánchez Izquierdo, who came from exercising different management positions in the Ourensano group The regionhe had already left behind the fame of progressive journalist who accompanied him during the transition years.

Sánchez Izquierdo had two years of mandate when Feijóo, who still presented himself as an adalid of an alleged “democratic regeneration”, approved a media law that, among other measures, imposed a consensus of three fifths of the Parliament of Galicia to appoint the director Xeral and included the creation of control bodies such as the drafting statute or the council of informative. Everything seemed aimed at what had said left when he took possession, that he was going to be a brief and transitory mandate. But not.

The lack of consensus to appoint a successor still continued five years later, so the Xunta decided to strain a modification to the norm that allowed to maintain “temporarily” the holder of the position until the holder of the position until the holder of the position until that agreement was reached.

Transitriness worked for almost a decade, but everything comes to an end. From the march to Madrid from Feijoó, who was with whom he had a “commitment”, left – who has just turned 76 – made his desire to leave more and more noticeable. The current president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, asked him to endure until they found the formula to designate his relay. And that formula came in the form of law.

Strike in the CRTVG and protests against Parliament

Since the draft law was known – laded at the end of July by eldiario.es -, rejection samples have not ceased to happen: the CRTVG Intercentros Committee, the main opposition groups (BNG and PSOE), the Xornalistas colexio or the Galico audiovisual table, the organ that represents the whole sector in the community, showed their disagreement in the community. with different aspects of the new standard.

The greatest criticisms were to increase political control. On the one hand, that possibility of choosing the director Xeral with an absolute majority in Parliament if a qualified majority, 2/3 in the first attempt and 3/5 in the second are not reached. Also the disappearance of the council of informative and the drafting statute provided for in the 2011 standard. After avoiding creating them for 14 years, the Xunta decided to erase them from the new standard and replace it with a council advisor for social and professional participation of 15 members. Of these, nine will be appointed by qualified majority of the Chamber, three by finger by the Galician government, two by the CRTVG and the last one will be the director itself. That is, the PP ensures to be able to decide, directly or indirectly, to all its members.

One of the groups that will lead to this complaint is the colxio of Xornalists, for whom the law contradicts the European Regulation on the freedom of the media, which explicitly warns against government control “also in regard to the appointment of persons who exercise the Directorate of the Board of Directors of the Public Service Media, or of the members of the latter.” Interestingly, the need to adapt to these regulations was one of the arguments used by Rueda to justify the new law.

But there is still another reason that has lit the alarms of the groups in defense of the Galician language. The TVG, which in this 2025 is 40 years old, has been a great instrument for the normalization of the only language it has used as a vehicle. However, the future law opens the door to use “additionally” the Castilian or “other linguas” if it is justified by “the purpose of making Galicia’s cultural identity known outside the territory of the Autonomous Community.”

The popular grab to that geographical limit to deny that Castilian will be used in the usual programming. However, in a context of loss of speakers and with the Xunta entangling for months around an assumption “Pact Pola Lingua” “To return to the plan that Feijóo broke unilaterally when she came to power,” nobody seems to trust.

For all these reasons, both BNG and PSOE received the law in the Chamber with two amendments to the whole that were rejected by the popular roller. Subsequently, in the commission debate, of the almost seventy partial amendments of the opposition, only three were accepted, on such cosmetics that the socialist deputy Silvia Longueira itself described as “insubstantial.”

The legislative debate will be the first point of the day of the plenary of this Tuesday, a date for which the CRTVG Intercentros Committee has called 24 hours of strike and a mobilization before the Parliament against a rule that, they are convinced, “will destroy public services.” Next to them will be representatives of the 40 groups that have promoted a popular legislative initiative to “rescue the CRTVG from the kidnapping of the PP”, a proposal that continues to collect support samples while the reform promoted by the PP is about to cross the goal.