From: Erkan Pehlivan

Apparently several active and former members of the Free Voters maintain good contacts with UID and Milli Görüs. Both clubs are considered close to Erdogan. Exclusive research before the Hesse election.

Frankfurt am Main – The election campaign is underway in Hesse State election on October 8th at full speed. The Free Voters around their state chairman and MEP Engin Eroglu want to go to the Wiesbaden state parliament. However, it recently became known that Eroglu apparently had good connections to organizations and their officials monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. FR.de has now found out that the phenomenon in the party does not only affect Hesse’s FW state chief.

Free voters in Hesse: “Important civility visit” at UID

At least two meetings between Eroglu and the UID leadership (Union of International Democrats) existed. In October 2018, the European Parliamentarian visited the then newly elected chairman of the UID Hessen, Erkan Arslan. The lobby organization said on Facebook that the “decent visit” was “significant.” In 2019, Eroglu was a guest at the UID headquarters in Cologne. In 2022, Eroglu is also said to have taken part in a UID event to break the fast. In parts of the Turkish press, Eroglu is celebrated as a politician who is supported by the UID.

The UID (Union of International Democrats) is a lobby organization of the Turkish ruling party ACP from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The organization strives to paint a positive image of the AKP and Erdogan abroad. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution is monitoring the organization.

Free voters with contacts to Milli Görüs

Research by FR.de have revealed that other representatives of the Free Voters also have connections to organizations monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. This particularly affects the environment of the so-called State Integration Working Group (LAG) of the Free Voters. At least two of the founders have close ties to the Mosque association IGMG, which is also known as Milli Görüs. In an Instagram entry from IGMG-Jugend Hessen from May 16, 2020, a co-founder, YK, is named as the person responsible for student housing (Irvan Evleri) in the group.

The chairman of the LAG of Free Voters in Hesse, Mustafa Yüce, confirmed the activity of the LAG founder at Milli Görüs: “After I asked, Mr. K. confirmed that it was him,” said Yüce.

The Milli Görüs is officially called the “Islamic Community Millî Görüs”. Behind the community is an Islamic association with several hundred mosques in Germany. The Erdogan-affiliated organization is monitored by various state offices for the protection of the constitution and also the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. According to the Baden-Württemberg Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the Islamic association has an “Islamist agenda”.

Several members of the Free Voters in Hesse maintain excellent contacts with UID and Milli Görüs. © IMAGO/dts news agency

FW State Migration Working Group with connections to Milli Görüs

Another founding member of the LAG is Aziz A., who was previously active in the IGMG. Until at least 2021, A. was considered the spokesman for the Milli Görüs in Limburg, which was monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. There are contradictory statements about whether he still belongs to the Islamist community. “We do not have any active Milli Görüs people,” said the Federal Association of Free Voters FR.de upon request: “Mr. A. has not been a member of the Limburg Milli Görüs Mosque for a long time.”

(Former) Free voters from Kelsterbach apparently also maintained contacts with Milli Görüs

And there are apparently other cases of connections between the Free Voters of Hesse and Mili Görüs. In July 2020, the Kelsterbach FW board handed over masks to the IGMG community for the festival of sacrifice. District council member Veysel P. also has close contacts with the controversial mosque association. But he has apparently burned his bridges with the Free Voters. “I have not held any office with the Free Voters for about two years; my membership there has already been canceled,” shared P. FR.de with. However, he left questions about his connections to Milli Görüs and UID unanswered.

A different picture emerges in Cologne and the surrounding area. “We at the Free Voters party in the Middle Rhine district strongly distance ourselves from anti-constitutional and Islamist groups,” said Torsten Ilg, FW chairman in the Middle Rhine district association. “That is why the Free Voters party in Cologne categorically rejects contact with associations such as the UID, Millî Görüş, and the DITB,” emphasized Ilg.

SPD also shows connections to Milli Görüs and UID

But it is not just parts of the Free Voters who maintain contact with the groups monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. Local elected officials from other parties are also apparently in contact with UID and IGMG. Yüce pointed out that the SPD mayor of Limburg, Marius Hahn, had received the chairman of the IGMG mosque in his official office. The first district councilor for the Limburg-Weilburg district, Jörg Sauer (SPD), also caused irritation in 2018 when he spoke at a UID event. When asked whether he knew at the time that the UID was being monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the politician only answered a short “no”.