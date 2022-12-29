As it is almost 2023, we will again list the changes for the motorist for next year.

The year 2022 is almost over. Maybe nice for some, because 2022 wasn’t necessarily the best year ever, but annoying for others. If only because of the changes that are coming for the motorist.

We already knew that there will be a new test in the MOT for diesel drivers. But there is more that will change for motorists in 2023. That is why we list it for you as a reminder.

Changes for the driver

Let’s start with the good news first, the changes that will cost money will soon be discussed. The untaxed kilometer allowance will increase as of 1-1-2023. Do we still have to do with a silly 19 cents per kilometer, that will be 21 cents per kilometer. It’s not much, but every little bit helps.

Entrepreneurs who drive business kilometers with their private car may also charge 21 euro cents per kilometer from 2023 and deduct those costs from the profit. That you don’t think that you will be forgotten as a hardworking entrepreneur.

What about the addition in 2023?

You probably know, all cars with CO2 emissions of 1 g/km or more are subject to an addition of 22%. An addition discount applies to fully electric cars. And as you might have expected, that discount is going down.

In 2023, an addition of 16% applies over a maximum of € 30,000. For more expensive electric cars, an addition of 22% applies to the remaining amount above € 30,000. Now that maximum is € 35,000. So that’s a difference of 5000 peak, which you will also pay on from next week.

But wait, there’s more!

Of course we have more taxes and one of them is the Motor Vehicle Tax, MRB for short. It goes up. As you may know, you pay the MRB to both the State and the province. The part you pay to the central government will increase by 4.75%. The rest depends of the province in which you live.

But wait. There is more! A fixed rate of € 400 must be paid in 2023 for every newly sold passenger car with a combustion engine. For diesel cars with CO2 emissions from 73 g/km, there is an additional ‘diesel surcharge’ of € 94.30 per gram of CO2. The diesel surcharge is currently € 86.67 per gram of CO2 for diesel cars with CO2 emissions from 75 g/km.

The excise duty discount of 17 cents per liter of fuel will continue to exist for a little longer. This would be abolished as of next Sunday, but will now – at least – apply until July 1, 2023. After that, the government will check whether the scheme is extended again.

In short, what can we expect?

Well. It’s just going to cost more money. Unless you can borrow a car for which someone else pays the fixed costs and you only use it to go to and from work. Then you go 2 cents per kilometer ahead. Well… Other than that, it will all be a bit more expensive. But that’s no surprise, right?

But at least you know where you stand in 2023. Take advantage of it.

