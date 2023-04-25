Environment Minister Rob Jetten’s plans for a possible addition of even more bio-ethanol to petrol are horrifying to owners of older cars, motorcycles and outboard engines. Fortunately for them, the actual interpretation seems to be somewhat different.

Minister Rob Jetten’s plans for more bioethanol in existing fuels initially caused anger about the price. This will increase when more expensive biofuels are mixed with existing fuels. This would make petrol and diesel about 5 to 10 cents per liter more expensive. But motorcyclists and owners of classic cars, mopeds and outboard engines were shocked.

They have known for a long time that our current, normal Euro95 petrol is officially called E10 fuel, where the number 10 means that up to 10 percent biofuel is already being added. From 2019 this was 5 percent, but at the end of 2019 this had to be increased to 10 percent bioethanol, with particularly acutely visible consequences for riders of motorcycles and mopeds in particular.

After the introduction of this, it rained so many complaints, that consumer program Radar devoted a broadcast to it. Motorcycles and mopeds turned out to be experiencing massive problems due to the new petrol, so that motorcycle dealers and moped shops had their hands full with repairs. Thousands of owners of motorcycles, but also of mopeds, outboard engines and slightly older cars, complained about poorly running engines or even total standstill, and that did not seem to be the intention of the environmental measure.

Bio-ethanol corrodes rubber and destroys engines

It turns out that motorcycles, outboard motors and classic cars run into extra problems with the current E10 petrol, because the engine is often not used for several months. Result: the bio-ethanol causes more deposits and clogging in the parts of the fuel supply than petrol without environmentally friendly additives. Another point is that bio-ethanol can affect older plastic and rubber, causing hoses and tubes around the engine block to break.

It is logical that motorcyclists and mopeds in particular have problems: apart from less daily use, about half of all mopeds and almost 40 percent of light mopeds were made before 2010, with motorcycles this is even more than 74 percent. These are not small numbers: at the beginning of 2022, a total of 2.4 million motorized two-wheelers were still driving in the Netherlands, many of the owners of which will have even more problems due to more ‘junk’ in the petrol. See also Olympique Lyon beats FC Barcelona in Women's Champions League



Fuel suppliers must make a larger part of their supply more sustainable, but they are largely allowed to determine how they do this themselves Marnix Koopmans, Trade association of petrochemical industry Vemobin

More bioethanol does not seem realistic

But more bio-ethanol in petrol seems strong to Marnix Koopmans. On behalf of the trade association of the petrochemical industry Vemobin, he indicates that the Dutch vehicle fleet is currently not suitable for a ‘blend’ that contains more than 10 percent bio-ethanol. When E10 was introduced in 2019, some 80 to 90 percent of all vehicles were technically suitable for it; but only a minority of today’s cars can run on even more ethanol.

According to him, it is possible for diesel cars to get more biofuel in the tank, but according to him this is absolutely not realistic at the moment for petrol cars and motorcycles, purely because most Dutch cars simply cannot and are not allowed to run on them by the manufacturer. A spokesman for Bovag supports that explanation, he thinks that more biofuel can only be lost in diesel, not in petrol.

Koopmans explains how it works now when politicians have to make petrol stations more sustainable: ,,Fuel suppliers then have to make a larger part of their supply more sustainable, but are largely allowed to determine how they do this themselves. The only obligation is that E10 must be sold at gas stations, but otherwise they are free to do so. They can therefore also install charging stations for electric cars and offer sustainable electricity. Ultimately, they are settled on a percentage of renewable fuel units, the so-called HBEs.”

It therefore seems a bit like that Jetten’s plan as a whole is about making fuel more sustainable, but for the time being it is certainly not the case that more bioethanol will be added to petrol and that this will make petrol more expensive. The price increase that the minister is referring to will soon be due more to other obligations that the fuel industry must meet than to more – and therefore more expensive – biofuel in your tank.

Bioethanol: food in your gas tank Bio-ethanol is not beyond reproach in itself, because the first crop was only extracted from crops that are normally intended as food, such as sugar cane, wheat, corn, rye, barley and sugar beets. More modern technology means that bioethanol can also be extracted from cellulose (wood residues), but this often has to be imported and processed from other parts of the world. It is true that motor vehicles emit less CO2 as a result of bioethanol, but that transport and the processing process also require energy and the demand for these types of raw materials has increased enormously.

Premium petrol: more expensive but better

There is a solution for motorcyclists, motorboats and emergency generators; fill up with the very expensive premium Euro98 petrol that all petrol brands offer. They cost an extreme 20 cents more per liter, but continue to have an E5 designation. It is noteworthy that a study by Nieuwsmotor.nl At the end of 2020, those expensive V-Power, Ultimate, Supreme, Excellium and other ‘premium’ petrols even contained no bioethanol at all, so that they are actually E-zero.

A spokesman for Shell confirms that this is still the case. This is possible because the fuel suppliers use a certain amount of bioethanol across their entire range, which they prefer to put away in the ‘regular’ petrols. That expensive Euro98 petrol therefore not only has extra ‘additives’ for higher performance, but perhaps it is more important nowadays that it does not contain any biofuel.

E-Fuels: build your own petrol

The experts expect that the current E10 petrol will remain that way and that the premium petrols will not receive any bio-addition at all, despite the fact that E5 will remain on the pumps. It seems more logical that there will be more progress from so-called synthetic petrol. These are gasolines that are not refined from petroleum, but are made in a chemical process.

Where you get the petrol when refining petroleum by untangling a kind of tangle of elements, you build e-fuel from hydrogen and carbon cells, as if it were Lego. This in turn requires a lot of electricity, which is why it is also called e-fuel. Shell recently flew a KLM plane to Madrid partly on synthetic kerosene, but large-scale production still seems a long way off: the 500 liters of synthetic fuel was only 5 percent of the total amount that was refueled for the flight.

Possible decision tomorrow

In the Netherlands, an excise duty discount of 17.3 cents per liter of petrol and 11.1 cents for diesel still applies due to the higher petrol prices due to the war in Ukraine. This discount will be reduced from July to 8.65 cents for petrol and 5.55 cents for diesel. The discount will expire at the end of this year. If Minister Jetten’s proposals go ahead, prices at the pump will therefore be even higher in 2024. Jetten’s new plan will probably be presented or canceled tomorrow.

