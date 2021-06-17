By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – The Senate started a session this Thursday to vote on the provisional measure for privatization of Eletrobras, which, despite having received a new report with some changes in the so-called “tortoises”, is still facing resistance among senators.

Two Senate sources told Reuters that there is still resistance to the text, which is why, they said, the government would even be making use of amendments to convince lawmakers. Thursday’s session started late and, shortly thereafter, was suspended for 30 minutes.

Earlier, the rapporteur presented a new opinion, changing issues related to the compulsory construction of gas thermal plants.

In an attempt to facilitate the approval of the opinion, the proposal’s rapporteur, Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), accepted a series of amendments from colleagues, often very specific and linked to regional issues, and not necessarily related to the central scope of the MP.

According to one of the sources, the government and the rapporteur have “played hard” in this strategy, betting that this will bring more favorable votes to the controversial MP.

In the new opinion, the rapporteur changed, for example, issues related to the compulsory construction of gas-fired thermal plants, after the private sector and senators pointed out their concern with “tortoises”, which could raise tariffs.

Rogério’s new opinion tries to reduce the controversy to the “tortoise” related to thermal plants, but maintained the forecast for the mandatory contracting of 6,000 MW of installed capacity of natural gas thermoelectric plants. Such contracts are not directly related to privatization.

The rapporteur now foresees the installation of 1,000 MW in thermal plants in the Southeast region, indicating part of the units in gas-producing states.

The text also foresees the expansion of electric power generation by natural gas source, with 1,000 MW in the Northeast region in the metropolitan regions of the Federation Units that do not have a natural gas supply point in their capital.

Another 2,000 MW of thermal plants are planned in the North region, in state capitals or in the metropolitan region where it is feasible to use the proven reserves of national natural gas existing in the Amazon Region. The text also foresees 2,000 MW in the Midwest region in areas that do not have a natural gas supply point.

(With reporting by Ricardo Brito)

