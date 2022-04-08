Smart was a revolution over two decades ago. Swatch had rocked the watch industry with cheap, colorful plastic quartz watches. That should also be possible with cars. Smart – a contraction of Swatch, Mercedes and ART – was the city car in 1998 that instantly made the competition look hopelessly outdated. Even the showrooms were unlike any other; high vertical temples of glass along highways in which the Smart could be admired in many colors. The brand had dozens of these built throughout Europe.