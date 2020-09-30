In Russia, for the third day in a row, more than eight thousand cases of COVID-19 have been detected. Against this background, it was decided to secure the owner of the Kremlin – access to Vladimir Putin is possible only after passing a two-week quarantine. Project.Media…

According to the Russian agency, they are forced to undergo quarantine without looking back at their position. So, in addition to personal photographers, videographers, technical employees of the Putin administration, high-ranking persons are also sent to isolation in a special sanatorium. The rules apply to Russian government officials and top managers of Russian state-owned companies. “Quarantined” before meeting with Putin, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and United Aircraft Corporation CEO Yuri Slyusar.

A similar procedure was followed by a large group of employees of the nuclear industry, which on September 23 was invited to Putin for the presentation of awards. Two weeks before the important date, the delegation was isolated in a special sanatorium in Sochi.

As reported by “FACTS”, during the epidemic, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin were ill with coronavirus infection. Since April, Putin has changed his greeting and has suspended the practice of shaking hands in face-to-face meetings. The meetings of the President of the Russian Federation with the government are held by video link.

Photo kremlin.ru

289

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter