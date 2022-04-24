I believe that there is no system of competition in soccer worldwide as kind as that of Mexico, since it is the only one that can make teams that were already evicted come back to life with just three victories and have a chance to aspire to the title.

We have the clearest example with the team of the Cañoneros de Mazatlán, who spent it among the last places in the table from day 1 to 13 and, thanks to the last three wins in a row, is already located in the place 13 and with options to reach the playoffs if he wins his last game and some results are combined in his favor.

The people from Buenos Aires prolonged the good moment they are experiencing and the one that for our taste came too late, by defeating the Bravos de Juárez, the worst team of the current season of the Mexican tournament, with a score of 2 goals against 0. Without a doubt, the winner confirmed the improvement of those led by Gabriel Caballero, who surely, and even more so if he wins his last match, will be ratified by the board for the following season. In short, we feel that the only thing left for the Mazatlecos is to have a perfect closing of the season, because in the present they let go of the best in the first part of the calendar and their good reaction came too late.

THE TRI. The national team returns to the fray next Wednesday to face Guatemala in a friendly match without the slightest importance, but it will help coach Gerardo Martino to see the promises that could be the base of the tricolor in the near future, and a one of them is Marcelo Flores, who plays with Arsenal in the English Premier League, but has not yet started a duel in the First Division of that country.

There is no doubt that this kid has great qualities, but we believe that the media exaggerates when they mention that Flores is already qualified to be part of the Mexican team that will play in the next World Cup.

Calm down, gentlemen, everything in life takes a process and the Mexican youth also has to comply with it, otherwise it could happen like Diego Lainez, who according to what was going to be the star that Mexico sorely needs and there is still time not to He can start with Betis in the Spanish league.

Of course, we would like to see Marcelo Flores in action against Guatemala from the first minute of the game, with the intention that we can evaluate him with more time and attention.

GAME. Unintentionally wanting, as Chavo says, yesterday we came across a children’s baseball game on television from the tournament called MLB Cup 2022, which is held in Mexico City, and one of the teams was the Culiacán Resources of this city, which unfortunately lost 2-1 to the Liga Municipal de Tijuana in the quarterfinals.

But it is good to comment that it was a great game, since the culichis, in their last opportunity at bat, had the tie in the first, nothing more than the strong Gutiérrez was the last out with a line that captured the shortstop.

Good for the children of Culiacán Resources who fought bravely, but could not against the Tijuana Municipal League, current two-time champion.

REFLECTION: Showing our gratitude to the one who reaches out to us is synonymous with reciprocating.