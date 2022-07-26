Home page politics

Of: Stephanie Munk

Split

Things are getting serious when it comes to gas: Russia is continuing to throttle its gas supplies through Nord Stream 1. Economics Minister Habeck settles accounts with the Russian company Gazprom in the “Tagesthemen”.

Berlin – Russia wants to further reduce its gas supplies to Germany. The energy company Gazprom announced on the online service Telegram that the delivery quantities would be reduced to 20 percent of the maximum capacity from Wednesday (July 27) due to the maintenance of a turbine.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) takes this as an opportunity to once again emphasize the seriousness of the situation. “We are in a serious situation. It’s about time that everyone understood that,” he said on Monday evening (July 25) on the ARD “Tagesthemen”.

At the same time, Habeck made serious allegations against the Russian energy company Gazprom. He invents “farce stories” about an allegedly defective turbine, “which is simply not true.” Gazprom “doesn’t even have the guts to say: We’re in an economic war with you.”

Gazprom throttles gas supply – according to Habeck, the reason is a “farce”

Gazprom only resumed deliveries via Nord Stream 1 last Thursday after a ten-day maintenance. Since then, the pipeline has been 40 percent utilized. Now Gazprom wants to halve the delivery volume through Nord Stream 1 again – to 20 percent of the maximum capacity. According to the company, only 33 million cubic meters of gas will flow through the most important supply line to Germany every day. The reason is the repair of another turbine.

The reduction in delivery volumes would not come as a surprise, said Habeck on ARD. “The 40 percent resumption after the maintenance of Nord Stream 1 was never a security.” Germany must now really reduce its gas consumption, he warned: “We are working on that.” The country must stand together and say: “Yes, Putin has the gas , but we have the power.”

Putin threatened gas throttling in advance – Habeck: Strategy easily understandable

Russian President Vladimir Putin had already threatened last week that there could be a further cut in gas supplies via Nord Stream 1 around July 26. He referred to turbines used by Gazprom. According to this, a throttling is possible if a turbine repaired in Canada is not available again in time. In addition, the repair of “another unit” would be necessary, said Putin at the time. At the same time he scoffed at the German energy saving plans.

Habeck in the “Tagesthemen”: “Putin uses the means he has”, this is “in no way surprising”. Habeck recently accused the Russian President of a “perfidious game”. His strategy is easy to understand: “He is trying to weaken the great support for Ukraine and to drive a wedge in our society. In return, it fuels uncertainty and drives up prices. We counter this with unity and focused action.”

Habeck: Germany now has to be careful with gas

In the “Daily Issues” on Monday evening, the Economics Minister also tried to allay excessive concerns about a gas emergency: Gas will come from alternative sources – for example from the Netherlands and Norway. Nevertheless, Germany must now manage well with natural gas, according to Habeck: “Now it depends on how economical we are,” he said with a view to the winter. In a new savings plan from his ministry, there is talk of a “cold week”, among other things. The EU states want to agree on a gas emergency plan on Tuesday (July 26).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Europe to impose further sanctions on Moscow after Gazprom’s announcement. “This is an open gas war that Russia is waging against a united Europe,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video message. (smu/dpa/afp)