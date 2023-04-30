Duran Duran, a rock sensation in the 1980s, takes the stage again to sell out his popularity in the UK and US.

Bassist John Taylor acknowledged before the kick-off of Future Past, a tour through the United Kingdom and the United States, that making music with Duran Duran does not destroy his body. “You don’t die at work,” he said with a sense of drama. ,,It’s about the mess you get up to between gigs.” Tens of thousands of fans will get the chance to see in the coming months that the band members have not lost their strength at an advanced age.

Hundreds of bands did not survive the hectic life of a rock star in the 80s. Burnt out, mentally exhausted and no longer able to adapt to the wishes of a younger generation, they vanished into thin air. This fate did not befall Duran Duran. More than 40 years after its formation in Birmingham, their popularity and their drive to surprise the public with new projects remain intact.

Smell like testosterone

A reviewer in The Telegraph, not a fan, was surprised by this. He found them "smell of testosterone and vanity, shiny on the outside, without soul." He described singer Simon le Bon as someone with the tone of a 'shower' and 'the emotional range of a newsreader'. Still, he admitted, Duran Duran draws packed arenas, meaning the band "must have done something right" over the decades.

As predecessors of the New Romantics movement, they conquered the charts. The song Girls On Film did not leave even a famous inhabitant of Buckingham Palace unmoved. Lady Diana called Duran Duran her favorite band. Undoubtedly, the looks of the quintet played a role in this. Posters of Le Bon, Nick Rhodes and the three Taylors hung on the walls of teenage girls’ rooms.

Obsession with fashion

Their lifelong obsession with fashion earned Duran Duran a few years ago in Milan for the most stylish rock band. Collaborations with designers such as Vivienne Westwood and Giorgio Armani ensured that they never looked disheveled. Moreover, they remained up-to-date by not clinging rigidly to the 1980s. Where possible, they gave their work a fresh impulse.

The return to the podium was not easy. As befits a rock band, quarrels along the way led to rifts. The launch of album Future Past during the pandemic was to mark the start of a permanent return to the original line-up. Yet guitarist Andy Taylor is missing from the stadium tour that started in Manchester last Saturday.

When Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles last fall, Le Bon read a letter from Taylor. In it he admitted to suffering from terminal cancer. Aggressive cells in his prostate gripped him. For that reason he had to pass up the ceremony. “I got a backlash,” Taylor said. “Despite the exceptional work of my doctors, I would go over the limit physically and mentally.”

Taylor will be heard later this year on the Halloween Album, on which Duran Duran pays tribute to sources of inspiration such as David Bowie with covers, supplemented with a few new songs. He follows the tour from Ibiza, where he has lived for years. The band, which will be touring the US for five months, is bursting with energy. Future Past is more than an attempt to supplement the pension pot one last time.

"Your passion doesn't have to run out as you get older," said Le Bon. "We are not overly ambitious. We are Duran Duran and really enjoy being Duran Duran." In order not to get jaded, the group has turned to Snapchat to add AR to their arsenal. For example, a giant spider walks across the face of Nick Rhodes as a virtual hand to the audience.

Performances at Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games showcased Duran Duran’s enduring appeal. At the same time, they are in line with a trend of nostalgia. Pubs and student bars play hits of yellowed superpowers every day. ABBA stands with holograms (‘ABBAtars’) of the band members in London. Reggae band Steel Pulse, like Duran Duran from Birmingham, is touring the UK again.

Paul McCartney appeared as a headliner at Glastonbury, the mega festival in South West England, around his eightieth birthday. Despite his aura as an ex-Beatle, Sir Paul can no longer match Duran Duran. John Taylor even appeared as ‘Dante’ in computer game Devil May Cry. Duran Duran is not only ‘hot’ among older music lovers. Young people also embrace their extravagance.