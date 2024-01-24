Barbie, the Greta Gerwig film starring (and produced) by Margot Robbie, received eight nominations for the Oscars this Tuesday, and none of those categories included the director and the lead actress. The decision of the Hollywood Academy to leave out the two women who created the most important cultural and social phenomenon of 2023 (it became one of the highest-grossing films in history with a gross of more than 1,000 million euros) has provoked hundreds of criticisms on social networks (this includes the writer Stephen King), which also came from important film specialists and its protagonists. “There is no Ken without Barbie. And there is no movie Barbie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two responsible for this historic and globally celebrated film,” said Ryan Gosling, nominated as supporting actor for playing the protagonist's doll companion. “I am deeply disappointed,” America Ferrara, who also won a mention in the supporting actress category, said in the same terms.

“No recognition would be possible for anyone in this film without their talent and courage. Against all odds, with nothing more than a pair of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, broke our hearts, advanced culture, and made history. “His work should be recognized along with that of other nominees who also deserve it,” Gosling continues in his statement. “To say that I am disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.”

The film tells the story of how the most famous and best-selling doll in the United States and Europe, which was criticized for being blonde and of impossible measurements, manages to move away from that feminine ideal and become the Trojan horse of feminism through most effective tool in these times: the mainstream. Barbie will make a journey full of contradictions from that paradise of supposed equality that is Barbie Land to the real world, where she will discover that her promised land was not so perfect, among other things, because of patriarchy.

As hundreds of messages on networks recall, the fact that Gerwing and Robbie, two women, have been excluded from the Oscars only gives more meaning to the film. “It makes her more real, more powerful and her legacy greater.” “Nominating Ken and not Barbie is literally the plot of the movie.” “The Academy has nominated Barbie for best film, a film that deals with how women are made invisible in a patriarchal system, but has not nominated the women who produce it.” “The nominations becoming a sad meta speech for the film.”

Gerwing and Robbie got millions of viewers to return to movie theaters to see a film with a clearly feminist perspective. A social and cultural event packaged in a masterful and mammoth campaign of marketing that managed to slip through the cracks of patriarchal structures. Maybe he did it with the broad brush that pop culture sometimes imposes, but the truth is that there was no corner of the system through which some of the message did not enter. It became evident in the reactionary criticisms, sometimes crystal clear, others disguised as questions about the quality of the script, the direction, the acting… “I'm not good enough at anything,” what Barbie would say at one point in the film, when she was already the entire weight of patriarchy has fallen on their shoulders.

There is another key factor that has contributed, in part, to the outrage: Oppenheimer It has become the most nominated film of this edition of the Oscars with 13 nominations. The dispute between the two was born before they were released. First, because of the battle between Christopher Nolan, the director of the story of the father of the nuclear age, and Warner, the studio of Barbie. The filmmaker went to Universal. And the dispute ended in a simultaneous arrival at the theaters of the two films. The consequence became known as the phenomenon Barbenheimer: a war of box office, numbers, money and, for a month now, with the start of the awards season in the United States, recognition. It is Justice (in capital letters) that the Oscar finally goes to Nolan, it is one of the most argued arguments among critics, academics and film buffs.

But there is also another aspect to this war between Barbie and Oppenheimer: demonstrate who left the greatest cultural mark. That scientist who devised a monstrous bomb capable of wiping out humanity, embodied under the disturbing gaze of Cillian Murphy; or a seemingly perfect, pouty woman who, in the end, turned out to have something more to say than an enviable wardrobe and a house (the dreamhouse) inspired by the design of Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright.

“I think there has been extraordinary progress in the recognition of women directors and artists. For two years in a row there were female directors who won the Oscar for best director [Chloé Zhao, por Nomadland en 2021, y Jane Campion en 2022 por El poder del perro]and Nomadland “It also won the best film award,” Gerwing said in an interview in SModa in July 2023. The filmmaker herself, who started in the independent circuit, had at that time accumulated three Oscar nominations (best direction and original screenplay in 2017 for Ladybird already best adapted script in 2019 for Little Women). “It's not that awards are everything, but it's nice to see this recognition of the contributions of women in the film industry. Since I was 18 that has changed a lot. But the work continues, and so does the transformation,” she explained then. Almost a prediction.

