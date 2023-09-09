Mold is on the walls, damp spots are on the ceiling, the floor is wet, ventilation is lacking. Dissatisfied, fifty parents look around the shelter of gymnasium number 6 in the city of Zaporizhia in southeastern Ukraine. Their children have to seek safety here when the air raid sirens go off in the city.

Fallout shelters are almost a second home for the residents of Zaporizhia. The air raid sirens sound day and night in the city. Sometimes ten times within 24 hours. A week earlier, a neighborhood on the other side of the city was attacked.

The parents fear for the health of their children if they stay in the damp shelter. Especially for those with asthma. “Everything is wet,” says one parent disgruntled. “There is mold everywhere,” grumbles another. When one of the attendees sits down on a chair that then breaks, a parent jokes: “Be careful not to break the last chair as well.” There is laughter.

But the parents are actually furious. After more than a year and a half of war, the authorities have still not renovated the shelter. And that requires action. So this morning in the bomb shelter in question they surrounded the local education official, who is responsible for the bomb shelters at schools, for a conversation. The mothers film the meeting, while Kateryna Zvyerjeva, from the organization ‘Anti-Corruption Defense’, asks questions. She also broadcasts the meeting via social media from her phone. Zvjerjeva (37) in turn invited a lawyer. According to them, uniting is the only way to get something done from the Ukrainian authorities. “If you are alone, you can’t get anything done,” says Svitlana Lysenko (32), representative of the parent committee. “You need a collective. War or no war, this is the only way we can combat injustice and passivity. That’s how it works in Zaporizhia, and not just here. These are the foundations of the Ukrainian mentality. We are not just a warrior on the battlefield.”

Resignation of minister

Ukrainian civil society also asserts itself in times of war. She is not only active in voluntarily supporting the armed forces in the war against Russia by sending supplies and raising money, but also in controlling power, against corruption.

This was also evident from the fall of the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, Oleksi Reznikov, this week. His resignation started with investigative stories in the Ukrainian media about corruption within his ministry. The call from society to send him away increased. President Volodymyr Zelensky, elected in 2019 with a promise to tackle corruption, responded. In Ukraine, pressure comes from below, from active and assertive citizens. That was already the case before the war, but also during it.

This is also the case in the air raid shelter in Zaporizhia. Education official Viktoria Kinebas has been invited to see the condition of the shelter with her own eyes. Activist Zvjerjeva: “The parents are demanding a decision on the renovation.”

“The money for the renovation is there,” answers Kinebas. “The subsidy has arrived. Everything took longer due to the lack of officials. But now we just have to put out a tender to determine which company will renovate the shelter.”

Then Lysenko joins the conversation. As a representative of the parent committee, she has already spoken to Kinebas about the air raid shelter. “Viktoria Viktorivna,” Lysenko begins in the Ukrainian polite form. “You assured that the parents did not have to worry. That the shelter would be renovated. But a month goes by and nothing happens. No repairs, no answers, no one talking to us. While Zaporizhia has been shelled for a year and a half.”

After the Majdan Revolution in 2014, when demonstrators protested against corruption, activism became one of the hallmarks of Ukrainian society. Activists appeared everywhere to control the authorities or make society more socially aware: from corruption fighters in Odesa to an alternative art platform in Mariupol, occupied by Russia since last year, with events about feminism and LGBT.

Pneumonia

This is no different in times of war. On a Sunday in Zaporizhia, an excursion group walks through the city past constructivist Soviet buildings from the 1920s and 1930s, while at the same time focusing on the repression and terror in Ukraine during those years under Stalin. The guide thus teaches the participants historical awareness and makes a connection with the current Russian rulers.

Zvjerjeva doesn’t stop at the shelter at gymnasium number 6. On a weekday she inspects other shelters to see if they meet the requirements and if they are easy to find. Zvjerjeva also has a personal motivation. During the Second World War, her grandmother, then five years old, had to go into the air-raid shelter with her one-and-a-half-year-old sister during bombings. Due to the poor conditions, the cold and humidity, the sister contracted pneumonia and died. “Eighty years have passed and history is repeating itself. Now my daughter and I and hundreds of thousands of children and their mothers are forced to hide from shelling in the same terribly damp cellars.”

In the shelter of gymnasium number 6, Kinebas promises Zvjerjeva, the parents and the lawyer that the renovation will get off the ground. On August 10, she emphasizes, there will be a definitive green light. Zvyerjeva listens with concern. She is not only concerned about the renovation itself, but also about the money. “We want the tender process to be controlled. We also want the renovation to be monitored.” She is referring to possible corruption: money intended for the renovation can disappear into the pockets of the contractor who divides the loot with officials who in turn have awarded the contract to this contractor. Together with the parents, Zvjerjeva insists on transparency.

Once Kinebas has left, those involved outside discuss the next steps. Zvjerjeva emphasizes the importance of continuing to put pressure on local administrators. “If we do that, they respond immediately. After all, we pay taxes and they have to spend our money on what society demands.”

She explains how to put pressure on the authorities. “If officials do not respond, gather activists, journalists, post on social media and broadcast live actions to reach as many residents as possible. In this way we put pressure on the authorities. Kinebas ignored us for four months. But now that local and European journalists and activists are after her, she can no longer ignore us. She understands that we don’t give up and that we look for something higher. She wants to prevent that.”

When the parents separate, parents Viktoria Kovaljova and Lysenko stay behind for a while. Kovaljova (40) links their tenacity to the war. “Now you see why we do not accept Russian aggression. We know what we want. We are willing to fight for it. This is the difference between our vision of contemporary Ukraine and what Russia wants to impose on us.” Lysenko goes further and exposes the structural problem behind the bomb shelter: “The government is more likely to not listen than to listen. Closeness is a characteristic of the administrative elite. They would rather the citizens remain silent. That’s easier for them.”

The lawyer Serhi Kurdas (41) present – ​​he handles family matters – feels compelled to make his voice heard, he says afterwards in a coffee bar. “I should actually focus on my legal profession. Others should actually control the government.” This mechanism is lacking in Ukraine, Kurdas believes. According to him, anti-corruption agencies such as NABU do not work effectively. There is only one way to put pressure on the authorities and that is for citizens to unite.

He has previously come across suspected corruption cases in Zaporizhia and involved local and national media in reporting on them. “The local authorities are afraid of the light.” They then backed away, Kurdas says, for fear of being punished by the courts or by the government in Kyiv. The government is feeling the pressure not only from below, but also from above. The West, which sends weapons and money, demands that Ukraine tackle corruption. If citizens and media were silent, would there be more corruption in Zaporizhia? Undoubtedly, says Kurdas.

At the beginning of September, activist Zvjerjeva wrote via the chat app Viber that the renovation had started. Everything can be followed publicly and openly via Prozorro, a public register of tenders, she reports. She monitors expenditure in relation to purchasing prices, the quality delivered and the number of hours worked. So that it cannot be tampered with. The pressure has helped, she says: otherwise nothing would have happened with the shelter, because there is no renovation policy for air raid shelters in Zaporizhia.

While that is desperately needed. Even after the war. “Even after the victory, we are still neighbors of a terrorist country, of aggressors. A good fallout shelter saves lives.”