Coming to work by (cargo) bike or shared car? Sounds nice, but in one of the most sustainable new housing estates in the Netherlands, it turns out that families really like to have two cars of their own in front of the door. However, not enough parking spaces have been built for this, which leads to daily frustration: ‘In a neighborhood where often both partners have to work to pay a mortgage, you can hardly assume that one car per household is sufficient.’
Leonie Captain
