Rick Stein’s Fish & Chips has been inundated with criticism for charging £2 for sauces

The Italians’ summer was a real race receipt. In fact, there have been numerous cases in which photos have been published on social media with the clear intention of arguing with traders, guilty for example of having charged two euros to cut a piece of toast. The all-tricolor fashion has now reached the United Kingdom too.

All the major English media, from the Daily Mail to The Guardian to the BBC, are talking about Rick Steincelebrity TV chef, who has been criticized for imposing the payment for condiments in his Fish & Chips of Padstow, Cornwall.

Stein it makes no distinction, all the hand-prepared sauces, from mayonnaise to mushy peas, today cost 2 pounds (about 2.30 euros). Like the Italian ones, the English customers have also filled his restaurant with negative comments on TripAdvisor and Google, giving the excuse of too high prices, insufficient quantity of fish and chips on the plate and in some cases also the quality.

Stein was therefore forced to defend himself through the words of one of his spokespersons on the BBC: “The increase in energy costs, raw materials and wages have significantly increased production costs. Reluctantly, like many other entrepreneurs, we have had to pass on some of these costs to our customers.”

