The eighth round of talks between the central government and farmer organizations on three new agrarian reform laws was also inconclusive. While the farmers’ organizations are adamant on their insistence on the return of all three agricultural laws, on the one hand, the government was asking them about other options of not withdrawing them. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the next round of talks with farmer organizations will be held on January 8.

On the other hand, farmers who have been sitting on the border of Delhi for 40 days to agree to their demands, further tightened their stance after Monday’s talks with the government were inconclusive. Indian Farmers Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said – Our demands of the withdrawal of the three laws and the MSP were discussed. The withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and the MSP issues will be discussed again on the 8th. We have told that there is no return of law, no return of home.

Discussion took place on our demands – repeal of the three laws and MSP … Kannon wapasi nahi, to ghar wapasi nahi (we will not go home until the laws are withdrawn): Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union https://t.co/opDKdxyX1D pic.twitter.com/8v4qzbUX7B – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Significantly, in the month of September, in the middle of heavy opposition from the central government, farmers are agitating in thousands in the capital and on the Delhi-Haryana border in protest against these three agricultural laws passed in Parliament. These farmers demand that the government withdraw the three laws related to agricultural reform and make MSP a part of the law.

On the other hand, the government argues that through these three agricultural laws, new investment opportunities will be opened in the agriculture sector and farmers’ income will increase. Whereas, farmers are afraid that through these laws, the government will end the market system of the country and they will be left in the trust of industrialists.

Amid protests over new laws of farmers, it is also being opposed by many political parties. A day earlier, on Sunday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi attacked the Central Government over the withdrawal of agricultural laws. Significantly, due to agricultural laws, the Akali Dal government’s important constituents have separated from the government. Apart from this, the National Democratic Party, a partner of the NDA, has also split on this issue.

