In fact, Mukund Dewasi lost to Sundari Devi by only 84 votes in the panchayat election in Nanan village of Pipar tehsil. The morale of Mukund Dewasi had fallen considerably, but the candidate defeated by such a large number of votes wanted to do something to express gratitude to his voters. He then organized a thanksgiving meeting.
In view of this love, voters decided to help financially
Voters who reached the vote of thanks began to talk about the financial help of their defeated candidate. After this, he collected 21 lakh rupees while sitting on the spot. The sighted amount was later handed over to the candidate.
The outgoing sarpanch also gave financial assistance
According to the information received, Shyam Chaudhary, a family friend of Mukund Dewasi, helped him here Rs 5 lakh 51 thousand. At the same time, outgoing sarpanch Bhanaram helped Rs 1 lakh 11 thousand. After this, senior people of the village presented this amount to the sarpanch candidate and his family.
Wedding ceremony
Let me tell you that the view of this Thanksgiving meeting was like a wedding ceremony, where this program was done with the dhol thali. During this time, Ward Panchas also garlanded the candidate Mukund Devi.
