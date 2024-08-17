Home World

A small glass of wine a day was previously considered harmless. But new data shows that every bit of alcohol is dangerous. The usual guideline is long out of date.

Bonn – Alcohol is considered remarkably good in popular culture: a small schnapps after a meal stimulates digestion, a glass of wine in the evening keeps the heart and circulation healthy. We have heard all too often that a daily drink is the recipe for success for Health in old age. In social circles the motto is: one is none.

The German Nutrition Society (DGE) is now vehemently clearing up this. With regard to alcohol, it makes it clear: only none is none. Alcohol is harmful, from the first sip. The professional society has therefore drastically adjusted its recommendations for alcohol consumption.

“A psychoactive drug”: DGE warns of the consequences of alcohol

According to the current guidelines, a small beer, 0.2 liters of wine or a digestif a day are considered safe. Healthy men could therefore tolerate a little more than healthy women. However, the latest state of knowledge no longer makes any distinction between the sexes. Anyone who regularly treats themselves to a beer or a glass of wine in the evening after work is already putting their health at considerable risk.

A glass of red wine in the evening is said to work a small miracle for heart health. A myth, as the DGE once again makes clear. New evaluations in their position paper show that even the smallest amounts are always harmful. (Symbolic photo) © Imago

The DGE warns urgently against careless consumption of alcohol and its consequences for health. “There is no risk-free amount of alcohol,” it makes unequivocally clear in its new position paper. Even small amounts can increase the risk of various diseases. “Alcohol is a psychoactive drug and has been identified as a causal factor for more than 200 negative health consequences such as diseases and accidents.”

Liver disease and cancer are listed by the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) as the most common consequences of alcohol consumption. But dementia and heart problems as well as significant personality disorders can be caused by alcoholThe cult drink Aperol in particular is said to be particularly cancer-prone. There may even be a connection between alcohol tolerance and long-term Covid.

“Consumption would even be twice as high”: DGE corrects previous recommendations for alcohol consumption

The previous recommendations of the DGE for alcohol consumption were a maximum of 70 grams per week for women and 140 grams for men. These values ​​have now been drastically revised downwards. “According to the current data that we published in the position paper, women with this amount would already be close to the risky range of (>81 g/week), for men with 140 g/week the consumption would even be twice as high as the risky amount,” said Antje Gahl, press spokesperson for the DGE when asked by IPPEN.MEDIA.

According to a new position paper from the German Nutrition Society (DGE), the recommendations for action regarding alcohol are much stricter. Contrary to the common consensus, even small amounts can be harmful. © German Nutrition Society (DGE)

Even the consumption of one or two small glasses of wine (280 ml) or one or two small bottles of beer (660 ml) per week is now classified as dangerous. This is the equivalent of around 27 grams of pure alcohol. Up to 81 grams of alcohol or five small glasses of wine or bottles of beer per week is a moderate health risk. Anything above this is critical for health.

The quantities are based on new calculations by the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction from 2023 and take into account data from Global Burden of Disease Study from 2022.

WHO warns: Every twelve seconds someone in the world dies from alcohol

Germany has been one of the leading alcohol nations for years, probably because it is part of social conventionWith an annual per capita consumption of 12.2 liters, Germany is more than twice the international average of 5.5 liters, warns the DGE.

The consequences are alarming: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), alcohol kills someone in the world every twelve seconds. Every year, around 2.6 million people die from alcohol-related consequences. In Germany alone, around 20,000 people die every year. Almost a third of all violent crimes are committed under the influence of alcohol and alcohol plays a role in more than 35,000 traffic accidents.

“The DGE therefore recommends abstaining from alcoholic beverages,” is the clear appeal in the position paper. “Those who still drink alcohol should above all avoid large amounts of alcohol and binge drinking. This applies in particular to young people. Children, adolescents, pregnant women and breastfeeding women should generally abstain from alcohol,” says Dr. Kiran Virmani, Managing Director of the DGE.