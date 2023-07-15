Mural in San José, Costa Rica, to honor the history of three prisoners and former political prisoners in the region: Mailene Noguera (Cuba), Emirlendris Benítez (Venezuela) and Samantha Jirón (Nicaragua). Carlos Herrera

A few days ago, my colleague Lorena Arroyo, one of the mainstays of the American edition of this newspaper, had the delicacy to send me a voice message from Samantha Jirón, 23, the youngest of the political prisoners and already released by the Nicaraguan dictatorial regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

Samantha tells the newspaper The Pressin a report titled Read to resist in Hope, his adventures to get them to let him read a book, the only chance to alleviate his anguish behind bars.

The young combatant against the barbarism of the dictatorship thanks me in her voice message for the chance she had to read my book in jail, The Magdalene, the last taboo of Christianity, from the Aguilar publishing house, perhaps because his jailers believed that it was only a religious book and not also a political one.

As I listened to Samantha’s cheerful voice on my cell phone, not without some emotion, the last words she said to us 83 years ago, before my father died, to me and my two brothers, still children, came to mind. My father, like my mother, were schoolteachers in the rural village of Arcos de Valdeorras, in the Galician province of Orense. We lived under the horror of the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship and you could go to jail or be shot for your ideas.

At school we had for all primary education a single book euphemistically called Encyclopedia. Not one more book.

My father made up for the lack of books with examples taken from the observation of nature. Many classes were given to us in the middle of an orchard or on the banks of a stream. With him we already knew at the age of seven what a “metamorphosis” was. As? He brought us to class a shoebox with silkworms that would end up turning into butterflies. A metamorphosis had taken place, he told us. I already knew how to distinguish a chickpea plant from a bean plant from a distance. All without books.

When my father was about to die, at only 43 years old, due to a lack of antibiotics at that time, he called the three brothers to his bedroom and gave us some advice. He explained to us that when we were adults we would already have books and that thanks to them “even in jail we would be less unhappy.”

That phrase haunted me, bittersweet, throughout my life and was surely what pushed me to dedicate my already 91 years to studying to write. And today I want to thank the young and brave Nicaraguan combatant, Samantha Jirón, from Brazil, for having confirmed to me that it is true that even in the harshest and most violent prison, as my father used to say, one can be less unhappy if one can read.

Just a few days ago, I had read that the right-wing and anti-culture Jair Bolsonaro, when he was still president of Brazil, had ridiculed and mocked the fact that Lula, if he won the elections, “was going to turn the shooting clubs into libraries.” ”. In those places you learn to kill and Bolsonaro allowed even minors to train, carried away by his morbid obsession with weapons and violence.

Now, Lula is back in power and could make his predecessor’s mockery a reality and turn not only the shooting clubs but also all the prisons, some of the most crowded in the world, with close to a million prisons, into libraries and centers of culture. of prisoners abandoned to their fate, locked up there and sometimes forgotten just for being poor and black.

Lula, who without having been able to study due to his origins in poverty, achieved the feat of being the country’s president three times, should today make Bolsonaro’s mocking prophecy come true and make Brazil a great library, just when books are disappearing.

Lula could recover the brilliant idea, during the presidency of the social democrat Fernando Enrique Cardoso, of giving families of poor children a collection of books each year to form a library in their homes. That was when many of the older ones recovered their taste for reading.

It occurs to me that Lula, in his frantic foreign policy, with his innumerable trips outside of Brazil, could go to meet his friend Daniel Ortega, in Nicaragua, not to discuss his unhappy phrase that democracy is something “relative”, but to make them understand that putting a 23-year-old girl like Samantha in jail just for fighting against a dictatorship is the best way to give weapons to this hurricane of the new extreme right that is contagious and obscuring the ideals of those who dream and fight for a world where yes, shooting clubs and prisons can become smiling and liberating libraries.