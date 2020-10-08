Highlights: Ram Vilas Paswan died at the age of 74

Patna.

The founder and Union Minister of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan is no more. He died in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 74. His death brought an end to the most important Dalit face of politics in the country and especially in Bihar. Paswan, who worked with Rajnarayan and JP early in his political career, has a different image than this. He was adept at understanding the political environment. So much that at times he is also called the meteorologist of Indian politics.

Paswan, who first became an MP in 1977, was part of the Janam Morcha led by former Prime Minister VP Singh in 1989. He became an MP and became the Union Minister of Labor and Welfare in the VP Singh government. In 1996, he again became Union Minister in the governments of HD Deve Gowda and Indra Kumar Gujral formed with the support of the Congress, but after the next Lok Sabha elections he became part of the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and became Union Minister. Paswan, who specializes in politics in the sense of mood, left the NDA in the name of Gujarat riots before the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and became part of the Congress-led UPA. In 2004, he again became a cabinet minister in Manmohan Singh’s government.

However, Paswan also missed out in 2009. He decided to go with Lalu Yadav and also lost his Lok Sabha seat. The period from 2009 to 2014 was such that he did not remain a cabinet minister for 5 consecutive years. In 2014, he again managed to get wind of the wind and joined the Modi wave. He benefited from this and was again made Union Minister in the NDA government.

Till his death, Paswan continued to succeed in establishing political harmony. Although he was ill, he had some idea of ​​anti-incumbency factor against Nitish Kumar’s JDU. Perhaps this is why his party, while being a part of the NDA in the Bihar assembly elections, is tapping against Nitish Kumar. Whether his decision is right or wrong, it will be known only after the results of the election on November 10.