The passion for gaming, let’s face it, is the result of sacrifices and dedication, especially for the costs of certain devices or accessories useful for enjoying the gaming experience to the fullest. Perhaps at Christmas we gave ourselves a few small gifts but we have passed beyond that game we have wanted for a long time or we have postponed when we realized that our mouse pads would need to be renewed.

Well, there’s good news: after the holidays, the winter sales will arrive, which is the golden opportunity to buy everything we want at very low prices. Also thanks to Eneba coupons and discounts, savings opportunities literally double! Let’s see better how.

When are the winter sales coming?

First, let’s take the diary and mark a key date, i.e. the start of the winter sales which has already been established: January 5, 2023. Starting from this day, with small or significant variations from region to region, all the shops in Italy will be busy with the winter sales and, therefore, will be preparing to sell off and empty their warehouses at very attractive prices.

Obviously all shops will participate, including those on the net and, above all, any commercial activity regardless of the product category. This also means that i electronics and gaming accessories stores they will have to offer more than interesting prices and to be seized on the fly. If you want to renew your monitor or buy some new games, then this will be the perfect moment not to be missed.

What will be the best opportunities to seize?

Obviously in the gaming world not all accessories are the same and, above all, what matters in purchases is quality. We always need optimal resolution screens, headphones with an immersive sound experienceergonomic pads and joysticks and reliable and so on. In short, when we buy our gaming tools it is never worth relying on entry-level ones, especially if we expect the best from performance.

That’s why we recommend turning to brands with long experience on the gaming market and, above all, trusted resellers, who you can rely on even after the sale is complete. As for opportunities, however, everything depends on what interests us most and, above all, on what kind of gamers are we?.

For example, if we play on PC it is the right time to buy the tech releases of 2022 which will undergo very important price reductions in view of the new releases. This means that we will be able to take advantage of it to buy PC parts such as CPU processors, adapters, video cards and much more at great prices.

More deals to keep an eye out for

Of course, games will be the main focus of January’s sale, so the best way to shop wisely is to build a nice list. This will help us keep an eye on the price trend, select the games we care about the most for our collection and evaluate if, perhaps, we can also take a look at the offers of DLCs, in-game credits, top up And subscriptions.