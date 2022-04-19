Many people suffer from a lot of stress, some even resort to means to feel better about themselves. Since the corona crisis, the war in Ukraine and inflation, there has been little to laugh about. But right now it is important that we do it more often, says laughter coach Maarten Vos.

Vos has been active as a laughter coach for years and founded his own laughter club in Amsterdam. He is regularly hired by individuals and companies for conferences and parties, but he has also been asked a number of times for television programs. He has already managed to get thousands of people to laugh by means of laughing exercises.

No jokes are told to get the laughs going. Laughter for no reason in combination with breathing exercises is a basic principle of laughter yoga, in which Vos is a professional supervisor. His group feels relaxed and a lot more positive after the exercises. It is a misconception that we only laugh when we are happy. We also laugh to get rid of stress and to make contact,” says Vos.

Vos himself still enjoys laughing immensely. Something that has helped him with all the setbacks in his life, he tells in his book The power of your smile, which was recently published by Kompas Publishers. He also explains in the book that you can start to feel better mentally and physically if you smile more.

Are we not laughing enough?

“I see that many people have lost their smile. The older we get, the more serious we often become. Young people are also affected by this. For example, a young man with a burnout attended laughter sessions with me. When I met him, he was completely medicated. His story illustrates what I see happening a lot: young workers want to be successful, they can do anything, but they completely overlook themselves. People often set too high standards for themselves anyway, but you can’t keep that up.



Quote

If you keep all those emotions inside, your body builds up a lot of stress Maarten Vos

We are constantly confronted with the successful lives of others. But we must remember that that is usually only the outside. When they see me, they also think I’m always happy. But I sometimes lie awake half a night because of too much worrying. If you keep all those emotions in, your body builds up stress. Many people turn to tranquilizers, drugs, alcohol. That might help for a while. But you will always get stuck in the end.”

How does laughing help you in difficult moments?

,,After I give a laughing session, I feel more carefree, that is the power of laughter. Beforehand I worry about everything: will they like it, will I do it right, is the location suitable? But when I’m busy, all those worries disappear. Laughter also works well in my private life. If my partner and I are irritated and something is said in an unkind tone, we ask, “Can you say this with a smile?” Then the atmosphere is different.



Quote

The trick is not to focus on the negative. There is always a solution to life’s challenges Maarten Vos

Of course you can’t always be happy. In life you are faced with setbacks. Acknowledging your feelings is the beginning of the solution. The trick is not to focus on the negative. There is always a solution to the challenges in life.”

All you have to do is open a newspaper and misery will come your way. Do we still have reason to laugh?

“While the corona crisis ended, the war in Ukraine started. That is absolutely no laughing matter. At moments like this I struggle with myself as a laughter coach: how can I sit down and laugh with people? I also have tears in my eyes when I see all the horrible images. My partner follows the news closely, but only got angrier at Putin. That’s not the way either. It’s good to see what you can do, but you shouldn’t get too caught up in the negative either. Laughter helps to keep positive energy.”

But isn’t it laughing away at your problems?

,,We don’t laugh things off, we laugh with things. Rutte is said to laugh away problems. But that man is under a lot of pressure and stress, he’s probably trying to put a positive spin on it, otherwise he won’t last.



Quote

Try to start the laughter from your stomach. Start by making a smile, you can push up the corners of your mouth with your fingers Maarten Vos

People often comment. They sometimes ask me why I laugh so hard and whether it is real. These are especially the people who are in trouble with themselves. I’ve met so many people who don’t feel free to laugh. Because they have been bullied for their smile, are ashamed or shield themselves. Some people can only laugh out loud, almost screaming. That smile comes from the throat and brings negative energy with it. I always say: a real smile comes from the center of your body.”

How do we get a real smile?

“Try to start the laughter from your stomach. Start by making a smile, you can push up the corners of your mouth with your fingers. Then let out a laughing sound and place your hands on your stomach. Because it’s about that connection with your body. A real smile comes from within.

People think you can only laugh at something funny. But really, all you need is a willingness to laugh. You can also just laugh. Do that every day. We often react angrily, for example if someone beeps in front of the store, we get stuck in traffic or can’t find a parking space. It’s kind of become an autopilot. By learning to laugh at these kinds of things, you can learn to deal with them more calmly. If you smile more often, you are more likely to find that positive energy. Then that becomes your autopilot.”

Maarten Vos, The power of your smile, Kompas Publishers (€20.95)





