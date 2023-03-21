Many people still think that you have it all over America keep your lineprinciple and that you can therefore overtake on the right and left everywhere. This is disappointing in practice, because in many states you simply have to drive on the right as much as possible – and in America too, they drive left stickers crazy. In the state of Florida, they now want to change the traffic law to make it easier to fine left-handed drivers.

Florida has a certain reputation. If you believe the internet, only retirees and crazies live there, so we had high expectations of the new laws. Maybe the police can put a spike mat on the left lane or they can fire one warning shot per violation on the wing mirror, but it’s not too bad.

The bill now clearly states that on roads with at least two lanes (and a maximum speed of 100 km/h or higher), driving on the left is never allowed for any reason other than overtaking or turning off. If you do not drive as far to the right as possible for any other reason (or actually without any reason), you will be fined there. The bill was passed unanimously.

So you’re not alone

We admit, it’s not shocking news, but for a lot of people it will be interesting to know that keep your lane is a lot rarer in the US than is often thought. And somehow it might be comforting to know that you’re not the only one who is bothered by left-wingers; it is world problem.