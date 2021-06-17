Despite Back 4 Blood is a title strongly focused on the section multiplayer, will also offer users the ability to play with fellow AI. However, you will still require an internet connection to do so, although its developers are already working on this.

Via Twitter, Turtle Rock Studios confirmed the following:

“We are looking for a way to support offline mode in the future but at its launch you will need an internet connection.”

Of course, the fans are not very happy with this decision. Remember that Left 4 Dead, another game from this study, did allow offline play, so it is definitely a strange decision that they have not allowed it also for Back 4 Blood.

Back 4 Blood premieres on October 12 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC.

