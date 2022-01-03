The lost phone can be found, along with other devices or things that often disappear from the house, such as “remote control” devices, through the “Airtags” device produced by the “Apple” company.

The small device relies on the GPS tracking feature, to help you locate anything you want, as the device can be attached to various things, such as a phone, your pet’s collar, or even a remote control.

Despite the effectiveness of this device in tracking the phone, it raised security concerns, as it could be hung on a bag, for example, and track anyone, or installed on a car for tracking and theft later.

The other way in which you can locate your mobile phone, even if it is switched off, is through the Find My feature available on iPhone devices.

It is noteworthy that the ability to rely on this feature to determine the location of the phone if it is turned off is only available on iPhone 11 devices and later versions, including all iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models, running iOS 15.

You can make sure that this feature is turned on, by going to Settings, then clicking on your name, then Find My. Here you must make sure that Find My iPhone, Find My Network, and Send Last Location are turned on. This last feature sends your phone’s location to your Apple account when the battery is about to run out.

For Android devices, Find My Device works automatically when a Google account is added to any Android device.

Make sure that you are signed in to a Google account, that you are connected to the Internet through your phone plan or Wifi, that the location feature is working, then turn on the “Find my device” feature.

You can also follow the steps on your computer, accessing android.com/find, then log in to your Google account, and click on the “Lost phone” sign at the top of the screen, and an alert will be sent to your phone, and you will then be able to see on the map The location on your phone.

You can also turn on the “play sound” feature, and your phone will ring as loudly as possible for 5 minutes until you can find it.