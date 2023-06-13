On the discovery of the alleged body of Sibora Gagani there mom of the girl, who disappeared many years ago, he still hopes it’s not his. Although there would be no doubts after the Spanish investigators found a wooden box with the body of a woman between two walls of the house of her ex-partner. The man is already in the cell for having taken the life of his current partner. The investigations that led to this turning point arose from that crime.

First I want to bring my daughter home and then I want justice done.

These the words of the mother of the young Italian-Albanian girl disappeared into thin air in July 2014. The woman can’t help but cry as she talks about what happened nine years ago to her daughter. She was only 22 at the time and it had been three years since she went in the summer to work in Spain with that boy, to do the summer seasons. That time, however, she never returned home.

Marcus Gaius Romeo today he is 45 years old and is in a cell accused of having taken the life of his ex-partner, with whom he had a son. The police stopped him last May. Before the investigators he would also have confessed informally to Sibora’s death, indicating the place where he had hidden her body.

The Spanish investigators started the investigation, even if the man later retracted his statements. And indeed a body was found.

Sibora Gagani, the mother in tears remembers her daughter who disappeared into thin air in July 2014

He called me on July 7, 2014 to ask me if Sibora had returned to me in Italy. I said no and he told me they’d had a fight and she’d been away from home for two days. I immediately thought of the worst, I asked him several times if by chance something had happened, even by mistake, maybe she had fallen and she had hit her head. He said no, no, no.