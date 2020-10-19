Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to alleged embezzlement in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) fund. The National Conference has called it a political conspiracy.

Farooq Abdullah said, “This question has been going on for many years, it is not a new thing.” I am not going to say anything. The court will decide what is to be done. I am not worried.

He said about Article 370, “Our fight will continue. Whether Farooq Abdullah remains alive or not. Whether on stage or not. The fight to restore Article 370 will continue. Even if I am hanged.

We have a long way to go, a long political battle that will continue whether Farooq Abdullah is alive or dead, on the stage or not on the stage. Our fight is for restoration of article 370 & our resolve will never change even if I’ve to be hanged: Farooq Abdullah, former J&K CM pic.twitter.com/H3fOiC0LOv – ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Let us know that on August 5 last year, the Modi government announced the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Recently, the PDP of the National Conference Mehbooba Mufti has come together demanding to remove it. The formation of the ‘People’s Alliance’ has been announced under the ‘Guptkar Declaration’.

Inquiry case

CBI has awarded Rs 43.69 crore of embezzlement of Rs 43.69 crore to JKCA by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for promoting the game between 2002 and 2011, besides Mirzoor Ali Ghaznar Ali, Bashir Ahmed, Abdullah, Khan, Mirza A charge sheet was filed against Misgar and Gulzar Ahmed Baig (former JKCA accountant).

The ED said that its investigation revealed that JKCA received Rs 94.06 crore from BCCI through three different bank accounts during the financial years 2005-2006 and 2011-2012 (till December 2011). The ED has registered the case on the basis of a CBI FIR.