There has been a marked difference in the Christmas messages of Italian politics. While Giorgia Meloni wished «Merry Christmas Eve and happy holidays to each of you», «a Christmas of serenity and pride», the Democratic party he wrote a more secular message avoiding explicit references to the religious holiday, i.e. «Happy holidays to all from the democratic community».

This approach led to sarcastic comments (“Happy Holidays*, Cuckoo was born”) e indignant on social media («The most squalid greetings ever, with accusations of lack of respect for Christmas») for a zeal, considered excessive, in the use of the much reviled «politically correct», which instead – let's face it – has also done good things and has positive repercussions.

“Merry Christmas! Can't you tell?” Il Giornale, directed by Alessandro Sallusti, also thundered, underlining the choice, in support of the wish, of the «drawing of a stylized tree and certainly not the image of the nativity.”

Some have also associated this message with previous episodes of cancellation of the name of Jesus from Christmas songs so as not to offend other cultures, as happened in the province of Padua. Furthermore, the Dems received criticism for praising the eight thousand Muslim faithful who demonstrated in Monfalcone (Gorizia) to protest against the decision to close their places of worship taken by the Northern League mayor Anna Maria Cisintun. A march defined as a “lesson in civility” by the left but criticized by the right because it apparently overshadowed the importance of the Christian holiday for the local community.

The linguistic change of the Democratic Party It's not new this year, but it started last year. If you look at the posts from 2022, you can see that the Dems already simply wished “Happy Holidays”.

The image shared by the Dems in 2022

The promotion of coexistence between differences began in 2021, when the Democratic Party wished both “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays” on social media.

In 2020, the Democratic Party quoted a phrase by Don Tonino Bello, who used the metaphor of the sun rising after the night to instill confidence and optimism in the future. The “Merry Christmas” message appeared separately, positioned above the PD logo.

In wishing everyone happy holidays, we want to make the words of Don Tonino Bello our own: “I wish you this. May you too, scrutinizing the signs, be able to say this: little of the night remains, because the sun is already flooding the 'horizon”. Merry Christmas, Italy! pic.twitter.com/8cR21Agpon — Democratic Party (@pdnetwork) December 25, 2020

But why does the Democratic Party today no longer wish “Merry Christmas” and prefers “Happy Holidays to everyone”? The answer is simple: adopt a more inclusive and secular message, avoiding limiting yourself to a specific religious holiday. This choice is dictated by respect for the diversity of the holidays celebrated during this season by people of various religious traditions or even by those who do not follow any religion. Often, the goal of using more general terms like “happy holidays” is to encompass a broader range of experiences and sensitivities without discriminating against or excluding any group.

This decision was also adopted by the official communication from Palazzo Chigi, which, while maintaining the masculine overextended, wished “happy holidays to all of you” with a short video of the “tricoloured” Christmas tree – set up in the main courtyard of the government building – with green, white and red decorations.

What is not said disappears, one will object.

If it is true that what is not openly mentioned risks not obtaining the same relevance, it is important to recognize that sometimes linguistic choices, as seems clear in the case of the Democratic Party, are motivated by the desire to be inclusive – better yet welcoming, who includes who ? – without discriminating against anyone or anything, rather than with the intent to make something disappear from attention.

