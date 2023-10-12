Home page politics

Hamas does not have an exact number of hostages taken in its attacks. Israel ties Palestine’s basic services to release.

Tel Aviv/Geneva – Tensions in the Middle East are reaching a worrying peak in light of the militant Islamist Hamas’ recent attacks on Israeli border towns and a music festival. The terrorist organization had kidnapped around 150 people into the Gaza Strip and had it under their control. The Israeli government responded by officially declaring a state of war against Hamas. It is unclear how many hostages Hamas took in the war in Israel. Even Hamas officials have no precise information about the number.

Hamas attacks: Hamas cannot give an exact number of hostages either

The situation in the region is extremely opaque. Nobody knows for sure how many of the missing are in the hands of Hamas or have already died in the attacks. The number of hostages far exceeds expectations, according to a representative of senior Hamas official Osama Hamden, based in Beirut, VICE News reported. It should also be noted that it was not just Hamas that was involved in the hostage crisis – several other militant groups have captured Israelis and people of other nationalities. Current conditions in Gaza, including communication limitations and difficulties in coordination, would make information gathering significantly more difficult.

An estimated 150 hostages are held by Hamas and its allies

“The [Kämpfer] can’t make phone calls. Various groups are hiding all over the Gaza Strip and have prisoners, tunnels, basements… it will take time to collect the correct information,” the Hamas official explained. Due to security considerations, communication takes place exclusively in person. On Monday, Hamas announced that it would soon publish concrete figures. The Palestinian Islamic Jihad alone is holding 30 Israelis captive, although this number has not been officially confirmed.

“We are talking about very, very many Israelis here. Men, women, children, babies, the elderly and even people with disabilities have been abducted,” an Israeli army spokesman said. Israel’s ambassador spoke at the UN on Monday of 150 hostages, including five Germans.

Israel condition: Energy minister ties basic services to hostage release

In response to Hamas attacks, Israel has launched counterattacks on the Gaza Strip while blocking all entrances and stopping the delivery of electricity, water and food. Israel’s energy minister has announced that basic services for Palestinian civilians will not be restored until the Israeli hostages are released. “No power switch will be flipped, no water tap will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli hostages return home,” Israel Katz said on the X (formerly Twitter) platform. Humanitarian gestures should only be made in return for those from Hamas.

“No hierarchy of pain”: Red Cross criticizes Hamas and Israel

In light of these developments, the Middle East Regional Director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Fabrizio Carboni, has expressed concern. “You must not target civilians, besiege an area and take hostages,” he emphasized in Geneva. And further: “You are not allowed to target civilians, you are not allowed to siege an area and you are not allowed to take hostages.” Justifying suffering through the pain you have experienced yourself is not acceptable. Carboni emphasized: “There is no hierarchy of pain.” (dpa/hk)

