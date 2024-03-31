Home page politics

Trump and Biden's slips of the tongue are provoking heated debates in the US election campaign. The state of Trump's mental fitness was now the topic of Fox News. The ex-president probably doesn't like the content.

Washington – The mental fitness and age of incumbent US President Joe Biden (81) have repeatedly made headlines in recent months. For example, while he was looking for a deceased member of parliament during a speech or mistaking French President Macron, his deputy Kamala Harris rejects critical allegations.

For Biden's election campaign opponents Donald Trump (77), moments like these are always opportunities for public ridicule. But they also use it in the same way Democrats Trump's slip of the tongue for her election campaign. Most recently, Donald Trump's sanity was assessed Fox News discussed – and questioned.

Trump brags about the results of his cognitive test – Fox News strategist calls it “embarrassing”

Donald Trump never misses an opportunity to test the mental state and age of the democratic President Joe Biden to address. He publicly nicknamed him “Sleepy Joe” and described Biden, among other things, as “cognitively impaired.” Also the right-wing conservative TV channels Fox News took up the topic last. In the show The Five Last Wednesday (March 27), one of the moderators, Jeanine Pirro, asked Democratic strategist Jessica Tarlov: “Trump took a cognitive ability test and passed it – why not Biden?”

Tarlov then explained that the test involved identifying animals and counting backwards by a factor of seven. “This is something you give to people who have had traumatic accidents. “It’s embarrassing when Trump refers to it,” says the Democratic strategist Fox News. Trump took the test while in office. In a 2020 interview with former Fox News host Chris Wallace, he said he passed the mental fitness test with flying colors. Since then, the Republican has mentioned it on a number of occasions, telling another US news anchor a few months later: “I've proven that I'm all there because I passed the test.” He also claimed that doctors in the state of Maryland were thrilled from his test result. “Rarely does anyone do what you just did,” Trump quoted the doctors as saying.

Identifying animals, repeating terms in the correct order: Trump mastered these questions “with flying colors”

Trump said at the time that he answered around 35 questions. The first ones were very easy, later ones became more difficult. “They say, 'Man, woman, man, camera, television.' And then they say, 'Can you repeat that?' So I said: 'Man, woman, man, camera, television.' If you repeat the correct order, you get extra points,” the former US president explained loudly Newsweek at Fox News and thus gave an example of the task in the test.

But does this test really prove Trump's mental fitness? The democratic strategist agrees on this Fox News apparently not so sure. Also the US news portal Newsweek reports that the test is similar to another used to screen for early stages of dementia. This is very simple. For example, a person might be asked to draw a clock with a specific time or to identify a whale among other animals.

Not just Joe Biden: Donald Trump's mental fitness is also in the media spotlight

In addition to Joe Biden, Trump has also repeatedly made embarrassing slips of the tongue and signs of confusion in recent months. During an acceptance speech in South Carolina, he forgot to mention his son and his wife and had to read their names off a piece of paper. He referred to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the leader of Turkey and repeatedly confused Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Most recently, the Republican presidential candidate caused concern with a disturbing video of Biden causing outrage.