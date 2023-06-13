Forza Motorsport promises to be a next-gen experience for all racing game lovers, but will it really be like this for everyone? The answer is, unfortunately, a big no.

As stated by Forza Motorsport FAQs (which, by the way, officially has a release date) there will be substantial technical differences between the PC version and the console versioneven with regard to the very powerful Xbox Series X.



A particular fact concerns one of the most loved features of Ray Tracing, a feature that will be exclusive to the PC version of the game: we are talking about the Global Illumination.

Nonetheless, we know that on Xbox Series X it will run 4K at a whopping 60 fps fixeda consolation compared to what, however, has been announced regarding Starfield.

However, there is still a bitter taste for players on Xbox consoles: Is it possible that the Series X, the most powerful console out there, still suffers these limitations compared to the PC?

Xbox gamers’ concern can only increase once they find out that all the trailers seen up to this momentincluding that of the Xbox Showcase 2023, were built based on on the PC version.

However, the Forza Motorsport developers are very confident about the console version: they said they are considering the title the “most beautiful and technically advanced game ever released on console” and this also explains why an Xbox One version will not be produced.