Marcelo Ebrard’s campaign team demanded on Sunday through its most visible leader, Senator Malú Micher, a level playing field for the selection of Morena’s presidential candidate, in line with what Ricardo Monreal demands. That is to say, for one and the other, there is not that equal floor because in the National Palace the two favorites are Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López Hernández, and that is why they ask for it.

And that’s where they were when yesterday morning, President López Obrador replied that in the designation of his presidential candidate there are no loaded dice or marked cards and he assured that he does not have a favorite candidate.

He also said that they should not expect a signal from him in Morena, because there will not be one and that the method, he reiterated what he has always said, will be the survey.

And there, in his favorite scenario, the president, keeping Ebrard himself in mind, referred to the demand of his electoral team: When it is said that there is no level floor, it is a contempt for people because no one allows themselves to be manipulated anymore. Don’t use that as an excuse, he warned.

And left it there.

But when two of four pre-candidates say that in the National Palace there is no equal floor for the designation of their presidential candidate, it is that they are registering something.

As much as López Obrador denies it, as he has to deny it.

1. NOBODY.- Fernando Vázquez Rosas, spokesman for Fonatur, one of the best there is, yesterday refused to tell me who is building section 5 of the Mayan Train, in the midst of the suspension issued by the First District Judge in Mérida, Adrián Fernando Novelo, to whom accused of bias and being in favor of opponents to this priority work of the 4-T. And he threw the ball to the Ministry of the Interior, which is no longer a Fonatur issue, and which is one of national security. The official script;

2. CRIME.- The INEGI released its preliminary report on intentional homicides in 2021: 35,625, 1,148 less, 2.82 percent, than the 36,763 in 2020. And that served to celebrate this morning’s anti-crime policy government, when Mexico is the third country with the most intentional homicides in the world, the sixth in the ratio per one hundred thousand inhabitants and so far this six-year term, intentional homicides total 129,248. Nothing to celebrate; Y

3. PARLIAMENT.- At a cost of twenty million pesos, Morena in San Lázaro yesterday began an open parliament for the electoral reform of President López Obrador, which seeks to eliminate this INE and this electoral court and elect the members of the new bodies with the vote of the people. constitutional reform for which it needs a qualified majority that it does not have. What can be salvaged from his initiative is the cut in the financing of political parties and the elimination of 32 of the 128 senators. But it won’t.

