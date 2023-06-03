Presenter Jos Palm, recently retired from OVT (VPRO), discusses new history books that matter. He can go even deeper with his guests. For example, we now know more about three centuries of slavery in East Africa, the consequences of which are much greater and more disruptive than we usually realize. We also heard the incredible story of the famous Polish doctor and bacteriologist Ludwik Fleck, who had to develop a vaccine for the Nazis against typhoid fever, from which many soldiers died. He did, but the vaccine was fake. He kept the real vaccine, which he also developed, for his fellow prisoners. Oh, how history is still full of hidden stories.

