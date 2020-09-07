The ending of Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor starrer film ‘Barfi’ was such that made everyone emotional. At the end of this movie showing unconditional love, the lead pair is shown simultaneously saying goodbye to the world. This kind of love seems difficult to be seen in real life, but these days the story of such a real life couple is becoming viral on social media, who could not keep death for long.

Story unfolded on internet

This story shared on the Instagram page humansofny is emotional to all. Kapal’s daughter has narrated this entire story herself. ‘My father has five daughters. Whenever he used to come home from work trip, we all used to make lines so that he could give him a welcome. But when he would come home, he would first kiss our mother because she was his first love. ‘ It was further told how all of them would go for a walk or have a party at home, their father would always sing the old romantic songs of Bollywood because his mother loved it. This kind of love was common for daughters, but they knew that it was not common to express such love in their culture.

And then the tumor changed life

The story told ‘My mother loved everything the father did. She was always ready for him. Styled her hair exactly as her father liked and used to apply red lipstick. ‘ It was further told how the brain tumor brought a challenge in his life. ‘His tumor was quite deep in the brain. After every surgery, she would become more and more vulnerable and it would change them. She could not walk well, which made her feel embarrassed, so father would always hold her hand wherever she went. He used to sit near their beds and read the Quran until their lips dried up. Many times he would fall asleep there and when he would wake up, he would start reading the Quran again.



‘You won’t be alone, I’m coming with you too’

When the wife felt that she would no longer be alive, the husband said that he too would say goodbye to this world. ‘At the last moment of my mother, my father would go near her ear and say that you will not be alone, I am also coming with you.’ The daughter told that she was very angry to hear the father’s words, because she felt that she had no value in the eyes of her father and could not try to stay alive for him. However, the truth was that their children had grown up and they all had families. “I think he felt that there was nothing left for him now.”

Booked grave nearby

The daughter told how her father used to visit her mother’s tomb everyday to refuse. He even got the place near his wife’s grave named after him. ‘He would ask us repeatedly if we got a call from the graveyard office. When the paperwork finally came home, I was just irritated. But after that he suddenly started living calmly. For two days, he had barely uttered a few words. On the third morning, he was walking in front of the house and told that he is not feeling well. I bent down to tie his shoes, but he suddenly fell. ‘ The daughter said that by the time the ambulance arrived, her father had passed away.