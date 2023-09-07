Even Construtora e Incorporadora informs that it received, this Wednesday, 6th, a correspondence from BTG Pactual informing that, as manager, it reached a shareholding position of 11,518,176 common shares issued by the company, equivalent to approximately 5.48 % of the company’s total share capital.

Additionally, the company was informed by BTG Pactual that the acquisition of a shareholding has the sole purpose of investment, with no interest in changing the composition of control or its administrative structure.



