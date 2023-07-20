At the World Championships in Fukuoka arrives the fourth Olympic card in diving after those of Chiara Pellacani (already at the European Games of Auschwitz), Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci, waiting to return to the 3-metre springboard for the world final in Fukuoka at 11 on Rai 2 and Sky Sport: it is the Milanese Elena Bertocchi, bronze with the Roman in synchro, who hits the target thanks to entering the final with the ninth score (303.05) on 12 promoted. In front of Elena is the partner with the eighth score (304.95). Elena says, returning after a back operation: “I didn’t know whether to do the individual race, I went down with a smile and I didn’t expect to qualify. I’m really happy. Having qualified with a World Cup to spare, I now want to enjoy a little vacation before thinking about Paris”. Tomorrow the final with two blues in a specialty that in 2016 saw Tania Cagnotto conquer the bronze. For Pellacani “it was a very hard day, I’m trying to get all my energy out also because I still have two races left, this final and the mixed test with Matteo Santoro (outgoing silver, ed). I am satisfied with the second Olympic pass. Now the real goal is the Olympics”.