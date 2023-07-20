The Milanese wins her fourth Olympic card after those of Chiara, Marsaglia and Tocci (at 11 in the 3m final). Artistic: Team Libero in the final from seventh, at 12.30 the final of the Duo Cerruti-Ruggiero
At the World Championships in Fukuoka arrives the fourth Olympic card in diving after those of Chiara Pellacani (already at the European Games of Auschwitz), Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci, waiting to return to the 3-metre springboard for the world final in Fukuoka at 11 on Rai 2 and Sky Sport: it is the Milanese Elena Bertocchi, bronze with the Roman in synchro, who hits the target thanks to entering the final with the ninth score (303.05) on 12 promoted. In front of Elena is the partner with the eighth score (304.95). Elena says, returning after a back operation: “I didn’t know whether to do the individual race, I went down with a smile and I didn’t expect to qualify. I’m really happy. Having qualified with a World Cup to spare, I now want to enjoy a little vacation before thinking about Paris”. Tomorrow the final with two blues in a specialty that in 2016 saw Tania Cagnotto conquer the bronze. For Pellacani “it was a very hard day, I’m trying to get all my energy out also because I still have two races left, this final and the mixed test with Matteo Santoro (outgoing silver, ed). I am satisfied with the second Olympic pass. Now the real goal is the Olympics”.
Artistic: Team in the final
—
The Italy of artistic swimming is in the final (scheduled for Friday) in the Solo with the 7th score (233.1010): Linda Cerruti, Sofia Mastroianni, Lucrezia Ruggiero, Francesca Zunino, Giulia Paint, Marta Iacoacci, Isotta Sportelli and Enrica Piccoli make a few mistakes too many, which must be corrected for the final, a bit like what happened in the final of the Coach which yielded silver. With the penalties, the DD (total degree of difficulty) drops from the initial 45.99 to the effective 31.88 and the multiplier clearly decreases. Looking for redemption China (322.2731) now in the lead on the new world champions of the Technician, the Spanish with 294.9313, and Japan with 293.4522. At 12.30 Linda Cerruti and Lucrezia Ruggiero are back in the water for the Free Duo final (also in this case in the Technical the two blues won silver on Sunday).
