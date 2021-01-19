One hour before the federal-state summit, the crisis team of the state government of Lower Saxony reports on the current corona situation.

The corona *-Crisis team of State government of Lower Saxony will hold a press conference on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) at 1 p.m.

*-Crisis team of will hold a press conference on Tuesday (January 19, 2021) at 1 p.m. Therein should be about the current Corona situation and the status of the corona vaccinations.

and the status of the corona vaccinations. You can watch the press conference from 1 p.m. here at Live ticker follow.

+++ Update ticker +++

+++ 14.03: Schröder: There is evidence that the Great Britain mutant actually infects more young people. But that can also be the case due to the dire corona situation in Great Britain. It is clear, however, that this mutant spreads faster. Poerksen: The data are not yet clear as to whether it’s age or lockdown. Schröder: Lower Saxony wants to promote sequencing in order to identify mutations. The laboratory equipment still needs to be increased. The size of the samples is not yet clear.

+++ 2:01 p.m .: Question: There is no human capacity to answer questions from employees and employers about working from home. Anke Pörksen doesn’t think that this will be such a big problem in implementation.

+++ 13.58 p.m .: Experts call for tightened lockdown: The state government heard these arguments in a confidential conversation. Anke Pörksen does not want to answer the question of whether the state government is still against tightened measures. “Lower Saxony is aware of the seriousness of the situation”

+++ 1:50 p.m .: There are no estimates of the home office rate in the economy. Anke Pörksen explains: There are often letters from citizens that people still work in open-plan offices and see no point in it. Data protection and digital security of the system as well as the functioning of the administrative facilities play a role both in business and in state institutions. But everyone is expected to check what is possible. That is why the state government is in favor of a home office in order to slow down the spread of dangerous mutations of the coronavirus. But that would probably be regulated on the basis of a federal law.

+++ 1:46 p.m .: Estimates of the number of employees in the lab in the home office: The survey is currently underway. Preliminary figure: State Chancellery 88 percent, Ministry of Regional and European Affairs 99 percent, Ministry of Finance 22 percent due to technical difficulties, Ministry of Interior and Sport without police 76 percent, Ministry of Justice 33 percent because of the many judges, Ministry of Education 48 percent, Ministry of Food and Agriculture 55 percent, Ministry of the Environment 85 percent, Ministry of Economics 70 percent, data protection officer 90 percent, State Audit Office 100 percent.

+++ 1:42 p.m .: Appointments via hotline: Schröder don’t believe in chaos from January 28th. The number of hotline employees is expected to grow to 200 soon. There should be a short conversation and usually an appointment for the first and second vaccination. If there is not enough vaccine, or if all appointments are assigned in a time slot, the callers are placed on the waiting list. You don’t have to call again every week.

+++ 1.39 p.m .: Ask about five instead of six bottles in the package now at Biontech. Schröder says that has already been included in the calculations of the state government. Starting this week, Biotech wants to guarantee that six vaccine doses can be taken from one vial.

+++ 1.36 p.m .: Question about the quality problems at Biontech and the conversion of the production process: Schröder explains the complexity of production. Biontech is also more of a research-based company that has to produce on an industrial level. Therefore errors cannot be ruled out. Especially since the planning for more and more production sites is currently in progress. The assurance for delivery quantities at Biontech was given under the premise that everything was going perfectly. The smallest disruptions lead to long delays.

+++ 1.33 p.m .: Ask about less work in the vaccination centers: Schröder doesn’t believe that the employees are just sitting around because of less vaccine. The volunteers and freelance workers will now have even more to do due to the change in the vaccination schedule. Freelance doctors are remunerated through fee contracts.

+++ 1:29 p.m .: By the beginning of February, 63,000 vaccine doses should be delivered by Biontech. This means that all old people’s homes should be available by the beginning of February. 40 percent of them are now missing. It is still unclear whether all homes can be vaccinated by February 15.

+++ 1:26 p.m .: The vaccination centers are already vaccinating people from groups at risk. According to Schröder, it is not yet certain when the following groups of people can receive initial vaccinations. Since the total amount of vaccine delivered by Biontech in January and February is reduced by a total of 40 percent, the existing stocks will be redistributed.

+++ 1:19 p.m .: The vaccines are distributed to the vaccination centers on the basis of a distribution key. This is based on the amount of old people. Big cities therefore do not automatically receive faster or more vaccines, says Schröder. She points out again that the delivery for the second vaccination is guaranteed.

+++ 1:16 p.m .: Appointments for the vaccination centers will start on January 28 for people over 80 years of age. However, due to the lack of vaccination doses, the centers cannot start vaccinating at the beginning of February. Which vaccination centers will receive the next vaccine and when is still being worked out. The internet portal for appointments will be activated from January 28th.

+++ 1:15 p.m .: Back to Biontech: Due to the reduced amount of vaccine, vaccination in old people’s homes is progressing more slowly. So far, over 40,000 residents and over 45,000 employees have been vaccinated. That makes almost half of the residents of old people’s homes have received an initial vaccination. Slightly less than half of the employees were vaccinated.

+++ 1:11 p.m .: As of February, a new Astrazeneca vaccine could have gone through the EU approval process. However, it is not known whether the company has already pre-produced vaccine.

+++ 13.08 clock: Schröder gives the reasons for the delay that Biontech has problems with quality assurance. Production will now be changed. Therefore, there is initially a reduction in deliveries. Biontech wants to deliver the originally promised quantity again by February 15th.

+++ 1:05 pm “We’re making good progress with the vaccination.” 95,044 vaccinations carried out. That is half of the vaccine in Lower Saxony. A new shipment of the vaccine is due to arrive today. From next week, however, the vaccinations will collapse. It is expected to be 40 percent less vaccine in January than announced. That means fewer people can be vaccinated. However, everyone with a primary vaccination will receive a secondary vaccination.

+++ 1:10 p.m .: Over 600 new infections. “The situation is still serious,” says Schröder. Despite a small decline. The hospitals are busy at a high level. Several children are also treated as inpatients. Old people are overrepresented, however.

+++ 1 p.m .: The press conference begins. The deputy head of the Corona crisis team, Claudia Schröder, explains the current Corona numbers.

First report from Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 12:33 p.m .: Hanover – The federal and state governments will meet on Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 at 2 p.m. for a crisis summit on the subject of the corona pandemic in Germany. Just one hour in advance, at 1 p.m., the Corona crisis team of the Lower Saxony state government at a press conference on Corona situation In the state.

In the briefing, the crisis team wants to talk about the Development of the number of cases and the Status of the vaccination campaign inform in Lower Saxony. The deputy head of the Corona crisis team, Claudia Schröder, and government spokeswoman Anke Pörksen will probably not speak about the results or decisions of the federal-state summit.

Press conference of the Corona crisis team in the live ticker: Lower Saxony has clear positions on lockdown

The corona situation is tense in Lower Saxony. So far, in Lower Saxony a total of 129,922 People with corona infected (as of 01/19/2021). 2727 patients have died so far. However, the situation would stabilize “at a high level”, said the head of the state government’s Corona crisis team, State Secretary Heiger Scholz on Monday. The 7 day incidence is 102.3.

On the other hand, there is a lack of clarity Corona vaccination. The vaccinations are in Lower Saxony although started, but the supply situation is with Vaccines not sure. “We don’t yet know when we can expect how much,” said Scholz. It can be assumed that a statement on these issues will be made at the press conference.

Proven corona infections (January 19, 2021) 129,922 (+598) Deceased persons 2727 (+83) Dear people recovered 107.190 (+976) 7 day incidence 102.3 Source: State of Lower Saxony

Press conference of the Lower Saxony corona crisis team in the live ticker: Weil is against tougher lockdown

Looking at the worsening economic situation, had Stephan Weil, Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, in the run-up to the federal-state summit against a tightening of the current Corona measures pronounced. An extended lockdown with the previously existing rules until mid-February, however, has the support of the state government, reported the dpa.

The state government also rejected considerations for night curfews or the obligation to use FFP2 masksas it has existed in Bavaria since Monday, January 18, 2021. However, the state government of Lower Saxony can imagine mandatory surgical masks in local public transport. She also calls for a binding regulation for home office. (Philipp Zettler) * hna.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network.