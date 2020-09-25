America is planning to send humans to the moon in 2024. Now it has come to the notice that earlier, under a Soviet program, there was a plan to not only send humans to the moon but also to set up a colony there and set up automated scientific outposts. Russia’s space agency has received information about the Soviet program. Accordingly, there was a plan to build a base on the moon in 1973 itself.Such a plan has been found in about four dozen documents. It has an eight-ton crop that was designed to house three Cosmonauts for 20 days. The June 19, 1967 document mentions a temporary base that would help scientists to access research data and design larger and far-reaching missions and stations.

Moon is important

It also mentions an astronomical observatory on the moon. Accordingly, it could have been technically prepared in 1968-69. This station can analyze the sun, other planets and stars. In this, the moon was considered a permanent platform for observations of space. Due to lack of atmosphere on the moon, space can be observed well from there.

..But not complete

This observatory would be built at the modified E-8 lunar station and launched with a proton-K launch vehicle. However, it could never be completed. All the launches of the N-1 Super Heavy Launch Vehicle failed between 1969-72. Without them, it was difficult to send tons of cargo, equipment and humans to the moon. At the same time, in June 1969 NASA sent humans to the moon and in 1972 sent half a dozen more missions before completing the program.