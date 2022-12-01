Just like the annual Spotify roundups that are all the rage on social media these days, Apple Music subscribers can rediscover their most-played songs, artists, albums and genres in a redesigned Replay experience. New for 2022 is a year-end roundup with deeper insights into your listening habits and new features, including a fully personalized highlight video. The user can see which songs, albums, artists and genres they have listened to the most, and can even find out if they are in the top 100 listeners for their favorite artist or genre. Every Apple Music user can check Replay through December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolve before the start of 2023; With the new year in mind, as you continue to listen to songs on Apple Music, you’ll be able to explore and share new insights into 2023 each week.

All information on Replay is optimized to be shared with family and friends, on social channels or on any messaging platform. You access the service by logging in from this site with your Apple ID. Now you can explore your yearly stats like minutes spent listening to music and most played album. It will be possible to save a playlist of the 100 most listened to songs of the year on your device with Apple Music, and finally there will be a personalized video reel on your results that we can share via message or on social networks.