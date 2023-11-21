Interview with Paolo Pelini, herbochemist and naturopath specializing in animal care

“The professional figure of the animal naturopath is a reality that can no longer be ignored. The government can no longer look the other way.” With these words Paolo Pelini, herbochemist and naturopath specializing in animal care, launches on Affaritaliani an appeal to the Government and Parliament with the aim of raising public awareness of a profession still not recognized in Italy. Obviously the path is long and tortuous. Pelini explains, “the specific skills of naturopaths must be defined, precise limits established, avoiding undertaking activities outside our sphere of competence, so as not to interfere with other professions or abuse veterinary medical practice”. Because, “we operate in the field of animal welfare, we are not veterinarians or healthcare professionals, but specialized operators”. But in this context, “support from the government and the preparation of clear regulations could be of great help in raising public awareness of this profession”, remarks Pelini.

Naturopathy, medicine that conceives the organism as a psycho-physical-energetic totality, adopting a holistic approach focused on health rather than on symptoms, considering discomfort as an altered health condition, it is increasingly conquering the world of “our four-legged friends”. In fact, animals, like humans, benefit from natural remedies. Despite this, in Italy, the issue is still at a standstill, both from an information and legislative point of view. Affaritaliani.it, with Pelini, tried to take stock of the situation. Starting right from ABC.

Doctor Pelini, what is animal naturopathy and who is an animal naturopath?

He is a professional who takes care of the animal’s physical and mental well-being through completely natural remedies. The animal naturopath does not replace the veterinary doctor, who remains the main figure for conventional therapies and for various animal pathologies. This figure already exists in America and there are many schools that teach this subject.

What kind of advantages does naturopathy have on animals?

Naturopathy can be complementary to the work that the veterinarian does. There are animals that cannot have drugs administered, or to which you don’t want to give drugs in the long run, perhaps because the owner is more inclined towards the natural. In this case you can resort to a series of natural, physiotherapeutic and herbal remedies, which the naturopath can recommend (with the contribution of the veterinary doctor) to restore the animal’s physiology and act on the immune system.

How does an animal naturopath work?

The animal naturopath uses approaches such as herbal medicine, physiotherapy and aromatherapy, which are also commonly used by other professionals to treat human beings. Lately, I have noticed an increase in requests from patients who prefer natural solutions over conventional therapies. Indeed, many veterinary doctors have told me that their “clients” are showing a growing interest in approaches such as homeopathy, preferring them to traditional therapies. Considering the problem of bacterial resistance, it has been found that many natural remedies demonstrate greater effectiveness, although they do not replace antibiotics. An example is the use of the Neem plant, with antiparasitic properties against ticks and fleas. This plant has proven to be more effective than chemical products which, in the long run, can also present toxic risks.

Given the unknown nature of the subject, how many experts in the sector are there in Italy?

In Italy, there are two major institutions that offer training in animal naturopathy: the Faunistic Institute in Sardinia and the Academy of Certified Instructors and Operators in Verona. It is essential to prevent naturopaths from remaining in limbo and improvised operators without specific skills emerging. A widespread misconception is that herbal products intended for human use can be used freely on animals simply by modifying the dosage. For example, lemon or orange, seemingly harmless to humans, can cause serious problems in cats, leading to dermatitis or even more serious conditions if ingested.

How is the figure of the naturopath regulated in Europe? Which countries allow the exercise?

In many European countries the figure of the naturopath is widely recognized, see Germany, Belgium or Spain. Germany, where the figure of the naturopath originates, is an example of how this profession has been successfully integrated into the healthcare context. Precisely by referring to the German experience, it could be useful to develop a bill aimed at recognizing and regulating the naturopath profession in Italy.

