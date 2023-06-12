Home page politics

Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of targeting civilians. Ukraine announces liberation of places in Donetsk region. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

KIEV – The Ukrainian government has accused Russia of fatally shooting lifeboats carrying fleeing civilians in the flooded war zone of Cherson. “Even animals have more morals than you, Russian state,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message broadcast in Kiev on Sunday. “Russian terrorists continue to shell evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats that are taking people away.”

According to Ukrainian authorities, one such boat with 21 people was fired upon by Russians on Sunday (June 11) while the civilians tried to escape from the Russian-occupied part of the Cherson region in the south of the country. Three people were killed and ten injured. The information could not be independently confirmed.

Rescue workers bring injured civilians who came under fire from Russian forces to safety. © dpa

War in Ukraine: At least 14 people die in flooding

After the destruction of the dam on Tuesday, the number of flood victims was now 14, eight of them in the Russian-controlled part of the Cherson region. There alone, 35 people are still missing, including seven children. Although the floodwaters are now falling, the consequences of the dam failure are devastating. Experts speak of a serious environmental disaster. Russia denies any responsibility and claims that Ukrainian forces fired rockets at the dam.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Kiev reports current figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war. According to information from Kiev, Russia has already lost more than 215,000 soldiers through death or injury in the war, around 980 of them in the last 24 hours alone. These numbers cannot be independently verified. The Russian side does not give any information about their own losses.

Soldiers: 215,640 (+980)

215,640 (+980) tank : 3926 (+17)

: 3926 (+17) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7631 (+24)

7631 (+24) Artillery Systems: 3736 (+19)

3736 (+19) Unmanned missiles / drones: 3300 (+37)

3300 (+37) Multiple Rocket Launchers: 601 (+1)

601 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6461 (+33)

6461 (+33) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 11, 2023

Ukraine announces liberation of places in Donetsk region

According to military information from Kiev, Ukrainian soldiers liberated the towns of Blahodatne and Makarivka in the Donetsk region, which was largely occupied by Russia. There are also advances around the city of Bakhmut, said Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar on Sunday evening in Kiev. There was initially no comment from the Russian official side. The Russian army has been claiming for days that it is repelling the Ukrainian offensive.

However, Russian military bloggers close to the Kremlin also reported that Blahodatne had been abandoned because Moscow’s fighters feared encirclement there. Accordingly, the village of Neskutschne was also taken. The village of Lobkove in the Zaporizhia region is said to have been liberated from Russian occupation. For days, the Ukrainian armed forces have been conducting massive attacks in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, among others, in order to liberate their occupied areas.

The Russian troops have meanwhile withdrawn combat units from the Cherson region in order to strengthen contingents in other parts of the front, for example in the Zaporizhia region and in Bakhmut, said Deputy Minister Maljar. She reiterated her belief that Russia deliberately destroyed the Kakhovka Dam in order to flood the Kherson region and make it impassable to the Ukrainian offensive forces. Moscow’s aim was to free up its own forces for other missions in this way. (with agencies)