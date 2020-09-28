Highlights: ‘Good News’ in view of festivals for Indian Railways amid Corona virus

Navratri in October, Dussehra and Diwali in November, Chhattisgarh’s bumper earnings

People have started making reservations in trains to return home

Bareilly

Among the corona virus is good news for Indian Railways looking at festivals. In October, Navratri, Dussehra and November, Diwali, Chhath are going to earn railway bumpers. People have started getting reservations in trains to return home. In these 2 months, seats in the Shramjeevi, Ganga Sutlej, Lucknow Mail, Saryu Yamuna and Avadh Assam Express have been filled. Amidst all this, it is also important to note that due to the precaution due to corona infection, the number of passengers has been very limited in August and September. Now it seems from these figures that people are learning to live with rescue in Corona.

Now people are also learning to travel with safety in the middle of Corona. Due to this, the waiting list in trains is also increasing. Surprisingly, confirmed tickets are not available for long distance trains even for October and November. In most trains, the waiting list has crossed 100. It can be seen from this that if the Railways did not increase the number of trains for the months of October and November, then many passengers may be deprived of traveling in the festival itself.

Clone trains can travel

Seats in the cloned trains are still vacant. Railways have operated clone trains to manage the increasing number of passengers. In these trains, passengers have to pay more for tickets. For this reason, passengers take these trains as the first option only when there is no other system. For this reason, seats in these trains are empty now. Reservations can be availed online in these trains on the windows.

‘Trains can be increased now’

Naresh Singh, assistant commercial manager of the railway division, says, ‘More passengers travel in the festival. For this reason, ticket booking is opened four months in advance by the department in special trains. The seats in these trains are full. Waiting is also going on. Clone trains have been run so that passengers are not inconvenienced. Right now we hope that more trains can also be increased according to the demand on the festival.