B.Unemployment Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) wants to establish the home office permanently in everyday German work. “I am in favor of the fact that we draw fundamental consequences for the world of work from the corona-related, unplanned large-scale attempt to work from home,” Heil told the German Press Agency on Wednesday. According to the minister, the Ampel-Coalition will create “modern rules for mobile working in Germany” and a legal right to work from home: “A modern regulatory framework for mobile working is coming.”

Heil’s plans stipulate that employers must enable their employees to work from home in the future – unless operational reasons speak against it. “If they want to refuse, there must be operational reasons against it – for example because you work on the blast furnace in the steelworks and of course you can’t work from home,” Heil explained.

Work-life balance

“But if the employer cannot give any operational reasons, then the legal right to be able to use home office applies. This finally gives many people the opportunity to work from home even after the pandemic. In this way we create a better compatibility of family and work. ”For many people, mobile work means“ a new freedom ”, stressed Heil.

But his perception is also that many do not want to work from home permanently, but only occasionally. For this, too, he wanted to “create more flexibility,” said Heil.

With the start of the corona pandemic in spring 2020, the practice of mobile working in Germany has fundamentally changed. Employers who previously did not do this voluntarily have been obliged since November to offer their employees work from home – if there are no operational reasons against it. Heil wants to establish this duty permanently.

Also downsides

At the same time, however, the Minister of Labor also pointed out “the downsides in the home office”, which he absolutely wanted to narrow down. “Work shouldn’t make you sick. Even in the home office it has to be the end of the day. ”This also takes into account the regulatory framework on which his party SPD has agreed with the Greens and FDP.

According to the latest information from the Munich Ifo Institute, according to a company survey in December of last year, 27.9 percent of employees worked at least temporarily in the home office. In August the rate was 23.8 percent.