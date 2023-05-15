In an interview published by Game Informer, Eiji Aonumaproducer of the Zelda series, reported that even after The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom L’open world will remain a standard for the seriestherefore destined to remain as an identity feature.

It’s not the first time that Aonuma has said this: looking for past statements, he also spoke about it in 2017, at the time of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, also reporting on that occasion that the open world would remain a staple feature for future chapters.

Nintendo has kept faith with that vision with the development of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which in fact takes up the features introduced in Breath of the Wild and expands them further, but we can therefore expect a progression in this sense also in the next chapters.

On the other hand, it was The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time that introduced extremely innovative open world elements for the time, therefore it can be considered a historical feature of the series. “With Ocarina of Time, we can say that we created the format for a certain amount of chapters in the series that came later,” explained Aonuma, “but it remained a bit limiting for us. Having always wanted to give more freedom to the players, c ‘they were things we couldn’t bring in that format.”

According to the producer, it was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that allowed the realization of that particular open world vision that had been hatched in Nintendo for some time, therefore it provided the fundamental evolution for what will be the new format of the series in the future. On this occasion, we also remind you of our guide of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.