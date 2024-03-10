Even after the exciting denouement of Wie is de Mol?, the trust between Mol Anna Gimbrère and winner Fons Hendriks is still hard to find. While Hendriks claims that he saw the science journalist molest before his eyes, Gimbrère is convinced that she did nothing wrong. 'That's her tactic. She seems very intelligent, but if you listen carefully she just says bullshit.'

#final #winner #Mol #trouble #39She #intelligent39