The officials told the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth that the release of two American hostages “will not disrupt Israel’s plans regarding its military operation in Gaza.”

These confirmations come at a time when Bloomberg News Agency revealed that Israel is facing undeclared American and European pressure to delay the ground attack plan in Gaza, in the hope of concluding a deal to free detainees held by the Hamas movement.

On Saturday, the White House retracted a statement by US President Joe Biden, stating that Israel should postpone its expected ground attack in Gaza until more hostages are released.

On Friday evening, Hamas announced the release of two American women detained by it, for “humanitarian reasons.”

Last Monday, the Israeli army confirmed that the number of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip had reached 199 people, while the Hamas leadership said that the number of prisoners ranged between “200 and 250.”