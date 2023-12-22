formationThe four parties will continue talking after a Christmas break, also about the rule of law and during informal meetings. The attempt to build a right-wing coalition did not fail after the first week. Although the chemistry looks awkward, with changing negotiators and silence in the group app.
Niels Klaassen, Jan Hoedeman
Latest update:
11:15
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Year39s #Eve #parties #continue #talk #rule #law #39Process #continues39
Leave a Reply