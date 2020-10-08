Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh worked in many best films in his career. Even after that, today he is spending his life completely away from the limelight. There was a time when big producers and directors wanted to cast Chandrachud in their film. However, even after delivering many hit films, Chandrachud could not achieve the position he expected in the film industry.

Chandrachud Singh started his career with the film ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ made in the production of Amitabh Bachchan in 1996. However, the film could not do much at the box office but Chandrachud’s work was appreciated. After this he appeared in the film ‘Monthly’ playing a strong character. He was also in the lead role in this film with Tabu. The audience gave a lot of love to the film. Even today, Chandrachud is remembered for his strong acting in this film. After the match, he worked in hit films like ‘Kya Kehna’, ‘Josh’ and ‘Daag: The Fire’. But after that he gradually disappeared from Bollywood.

According to sources, Chandrachud Singh had said about his career- ‘I wanted to play good characters. I also got many role offers but I had to do something different. When I did not get the desired roles in films, I thought it better to stay away from films. Let us tell you that in the year 2000, during the boat riding in Goa, Chandrachud had an accident. Chandrachud suffered a shoulder injury in that accident. According to the news, it took Chandrachud Singh almost 10 years to get out of this terrible accident. After taking a break from films for a long time, Chandrachud made a comeback to the film ‘Char Din Ki Chandni’ in 2012. But even this did not survive at the box office. That’s where the web series came this year

Chandrachud was seen with Sushmita Sene in ‘Arya’.

Also read:

In Sushant’s case, Shekhar Suman, furious after Rhea got bail, said- ‘All is over, let’s go home?’